Teachings, sacrifices of Dr Cheddi Jagan still relevant

– says Minister Mustapha

MEMBERS of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), along with supporters on Saturday paid tribute via a wreath-laying ceremony in remembrance of former President of Guyana, Dr. Cheddi Jagan, on the occasion of his 24th death anniversary.

Delivering remarks at the simple ceremony which was held at the crematorium at Babu Jaan, Port Mourant, East Berbice-Corentyne, was long-standing member of the PPP and current Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, who reflected on the life, principles and teachings of the past leader.

Mustapha emphasised that it was due to Dr. Jagan’s teachings and legacy that the PPP/C was able to overcome the recent attack on democracy. He said the PPP/C has remained true to the founding principles of the great leader.

“Today as we continue the struggle, as we continue the development of our country–two days ago we had the passage of one of the largest budgets in our country–and I think Comrade Cheddi would have been proud to know of those measures that are in this budget.

“Measures that would enhance the lives of the poor and vulnerable, measures that will help to alleviate poverty and suffering in our country and that is the way we have learnt from the struggles and teaching of Cheddi Jagan,” Mustapha told those gathered.

He added, “So after 24 years, the struggle and sacrifice and teaching of Cheddi Jagan is relevant today as it was when he started. As members, as supporters, let us rededicate our energy to continue the development in our country, alleviate poverty and improve the lives of every citizen.”

Meanwhile, Regional Chairman David Armogan echoed those sentiments and noted that Dr. Jagan was able to achieve what he had set out to and has earned the right to be called the ‘Father of the Nation.”

“In his 79 years on earth, he was able to create history and to write the history of this country in the way he wanted it. He was able to bring liberation to his people from the colonial masters; he was able to fight for freedom and democracy after 28 years in the wilderness and eventually became the first Indo Guyanese democratically elected President of Guyana; and today he is rightly described as the “Father of the Nation.” We are here to pay our respect,” Armogan said.

Dr. Jagan was born on March 22, 1918 and died on March 6, 1997. He suffered a heart attack on February 15, 1997 and was taken to the Georgetown Hospital before being flown by U.S. military aircraft to the Walter Reed Army Hospital in Washington D.C. He underwent heart surgery there and died in Washington, 16 days before his 79th birthday.