Dominic Gaskin deserving of Order of Democracy

Dear Editor,

IT is my firm belief that one of the most deserving persons to receive the Order of Democracy is Mr. Dominic Gaskin, former Minister of Business and member of the AFC. Despite Mr. Gaskin’s affiliation and relation – son-in-law of the then President – he took a firm and objective stance on the all events that occurred during March – August 2020. One can only imagine the strength and courage it takes to stand up to blood and brotherhood on the grounds of fairness and democracy.

It is only fitting that the Order of Democracy be bestowed upon Mr. Dominic Gaskin.

Yours sincerely,

Mohinie Persaud