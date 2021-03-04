‘Two Colours’ files constitutional motion

MURDER accused Lennox Wayne called “Two Colours” has filed a constitutional motion in the Demerara High Court seeking a permanent stay of the case against him. He has asked the court to grant him bail pending the hearing of his application.

Wayne, along with co-accused Melroy Doris are currently on remand awaiting a re-trial for the murder of cosmetologist, Ashmini Harriram. The woman was shot once to the neck moments after she disembarked a minibus at Lusignan on the Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara on July 10, 2014.

In 2017, the case was first tried before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow and a 12-member jury at the Georgetown High Court, but it ended in a hung jury. Justice Barlow had ordered a re-trial for the case. The case is listed in the January 2021 session of the Demerara Assizes.

However, during the session which is still ongoing, Wayne’s attorneys, Nigel Hughes and Ronald Daniels, engaged the Director of Public Prosecutions regarding a possible plea bargain. However, after that failed to reach certain terms and conditions, Wayne changed his mind.

In his constitutional motion against the State, Wayne is seeking an order admitting him to bail pending the hearing and determination for his application and a permanent stay of proceedings for the murder charge against him.

According to Wayne, his right for a fair hearing within a reasonable time as guaranteed by the provisions of Article 144 of the Constitution, has been infringed.

He is also seeking damages to the tune of $100,000 for the breach of his fundamental rights.

The case comes up for hearing on March 23 before Justice Navindra Singh.

The Guyana Chronicle had reported that it is alleged that Wayne is said to be the triggerman while Doris is said to be the taxi driver who drove Wayne to the scene of the crime to execute Harriram.

It is also alleged that following the act, Doris reportedly transported Wayne back to the city where the victim’s phone was handed over to one of the two persons who contracted the duo to carry out the murderous act for a price tag of $2.5 million.

The two men were reportedly contracted by the brother-in-law of the hairdresser and an accomplice who wanted her dead after they suspected that she had snitched on them. They believed that it was she who informed the police of a drug operation they were engaged in, resulting in the narcotics being seized.