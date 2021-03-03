Nonagenarian says rape allegation not true

–suspects released after ‘intense’ questioning

THE Guyana Police Force on Tuesday disclosed that the 98-year-old woman who was suspected to be the victim of a sexual assault has denied that such an incident took place. Given this latest development and the inability of investigators to gather useful information, the four suspects were released. Police said in a press release that both the virtual complainant and the suspects were interviewed “intensely”, but no useful information was obtained.

“The virtual complainant, in the presence of a social worker and detectives, vehemently denied being sexually assaulted. The suspects were released, and have to report to the police periodically until the investigation is completed,” the release added.

The police explained that a report was received via a phone call of an alleged assault. Upon arrival at the scene, the police met the virtual complainant, who said she was assaulted. A neighbour, who was named, told the police that she will clean up the virtual complainant and then take her to the hospital. As such, the police left to obtain a medical form and return.

While in the process of bathing her, the neighbour said she observed blood on the virtual complainant’s underwear, and suspected she was raped. This suspected incident would have occurred sometime between February 22 and 23 at the house where the elderly woman lived alone.

The Guyana Chronicle has previously reported that it was the woman’s caregiver who found her in a traumatised state, along with traces of blood. On arrival at the house to prepare the elderly woman for an event, the caregiver noticed that the door was opened. She made her way in, and found the battered woman with blood oozing from her mouth and nose.

Further checks revealed blood on the woman’s clothing and bed sheet. The caregiver added that the traumatised elderly woman revealed, “them boys come in, beat me, and push their hands down meh throat; they choke meh”.