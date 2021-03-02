News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
NEVER AGAIN
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Flashback! Returning Officer of Region Four, Clairmont Mingo, reportedly fell ill during the processing of information from the Statements of Poll (SoPs). Mingo was forced to revert to the use of the SoPs to tabulate the election results after he had suddenly introduced spreadsheets with numbers widely condemned as fictitious by stakeholders, including international observers. The spreadsheets with Mingo’s numbers showed victory for the then ruling APNU+AFC Coalition, but the numbers contained therein were later discredited by the national recount, agreed to by the APNU+AFC and the PPP/C, and supervised by CARICOM
Flashback! Returning Officer of Region Four, Clairmont Mingo, reportedly fell ill during the processing of information from the Statements of Poll (SoPs). Mingo was forced to revert to the use of the SoPs to tabulate the election results after he had suddenly introduced spreadsheets with numbers widely condemned as fictitious by stakeholders, including international observers. The spreadsheets with Mingo’s numbers showed victory for the then ruling APNU+AFC Coalition, but the numbers contained therein were later discredited by the national recount, agreed to by the APNU+AFC and the PPP/C, and supervised by CARICOM

–– a look back at the attempts to hand the APNU+AFC victory at the March 2, 2020 elections through electoral fraud and the efforts that ensured democracy prevailed


Click to read :

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.