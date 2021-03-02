COVID death toll now at 197

10 new cases recorded

A 64-year-old male from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) and a 79-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), have died from COVID-19 while receiving medical treatment.

The two patients died on February 28, taking the total number of deaths since Guyana recorded its first case in March 2020 to 197.

Meanwhile, Guyana recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 from 461 tests, taking the overall number of confirmed cases to 8,595. Of the new cases, one was recorded in Region One (Barima-Waini), two in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), four in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), and three in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice).

No other regions recorded new cases, and Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) remains the only region which has not documented new cases of the coronavirus within the past 15 days.

Five persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU); 26 are institutionally isolated, while 374 persons are isolated at home while five persons are institutionally quarantined. The number of active cases is now 410 and the total number of recoveries stands at 7,993.

All Guyanese are urged to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 emergency measures, which emphasise the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving home, the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others, and the need for good hand hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If you or anyone you know is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately or visit the Ministry of Health at www.health.gov.gy.