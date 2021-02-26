Murder suspect in ‘oral sex’ incident found hiding under bed

AFTER four years on the run for the murder of gold miner, Orlando La Cruz, the police, on Thursday, finally nabbed the 57-year-old suspect.

According to police report, on February 24, 2021, between 16:30 hours and 17:00 hours – ranks acting on information received went to the home of a 53-year-old resident of Garrison Hill, Matthews Ridge and conducted a search for arms, ammunition and narcotics During the search, the murder suspect was found hiding under a bed. He was arrested and escorted to the Matthews Ridge Police Station and is presently in custody. The suspect, along with a 33-year-old Brazilian, is accused of killing La Cruz.

On June 15, 2017, at Jack and Vieira Backdam, North West District (NWD), La Cruz was shot to the right side neck. He was pronounced dead at the Matthews Ridge District Hospital. Reports indicate that La Cruz was shot after he refused to perform oral sex on one of his drinking buddies at Jack and Vieira Backdam, North West District. According to reports, the victim was lying in a hammock in his camp when the two suspects visited him after which they began consuming high wine and water. Shortly after, one of the suspects was heard telling La Cruz to perform oral sex on him and when he refused, an argument erupted between the three men.

The suspect allegedly collected a cartridge from the second suspect and loaded his shotgun.

He then placed the weapon to the right side of the victim’s neck and pulled the trigger. The two suspects then made good their escape into nearby bushes.