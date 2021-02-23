News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
India wishes Guyana progress and prosperity
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
news-default

On behalf of the Government and the people of India and on my own behalf, I extend warm greetings and felicitations to your Excellency, the Government and people of Guyana on the occasion of your Republic Day.
India attaches immense importance to our ties with Guyana. Our two countries share warm and friendly relations with growing engagements in the political, economic, commercial and cultural fields. I am confident that our partnership will be further strengthened in the years to come.

India’s gesture of solidarity by way of extending medical supplies and protective gear last year, to assist the Government and the friendly people of Guyana in their fight against COVID-19 pandemic is symbolic to our close relations. India will continue to be a reliable partner to Guyana in the collective fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

I convey my best wishes to Your Excellency’s good health and well-being and continued progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Guyana.
Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

President of India
Ram Nath Kovind

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.