Suspect in ‘septic tank murder’ caught in minibus

THE Guyana Police Force has captured 27-year-old Fazal Mohamed Ibrahim, known as ‘Scottie’, who was wanted in connection with the gruesome murder of 32-year-old Colin Anthony known as ‘Harry’. Anthony’s body was found stuffed inside a septic tank at his Lot 38 Belle West, Canal Number Two, West Bank Demerara house on Saturday. Reports indicated that Ibrahim and the victim lived together in a small wooden house in the area. Ibrahim, was captured hours after a wanted bulletin was

issued for him. At the time of the capture, he was a passenger in a minibus at Grove, East Bank Demerara. Relatives of Anthony told this newspaper on Saturday that he (Anthony) was last seen alive on February 16, 2021, when he celebrated his birthday. “His birthday was last Tuesday and no one saw him since then. The owner of the house and Harry lived in the building and the owner disappeared with the cycle which was owned by Harry,” a relative told this newspaper.

The relative, who did not want to be named, alleged that the suspect was last seen cleaning the house and burning bushes on Thursday last. When Anthony’s relatives did not hear from him, they started to enquire from residents. Residents, early on Saturday, complained of a stench in the area, and upon investigation, they found Anthony’s body in the septic tank. “One of his sisters did not hear from him for several days and no one in the village saw him and when persons tried calling his [telephone] number, they were alarmed when they were not getting through and upon inspection and investigation, his body was later discovered in the septic tank, after a foul odor began to spread in the yard where persons were checking,” the relative noted. After his body was removed, police and others noticed ‘chop wounds’ on the head.