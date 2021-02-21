Khan, Mohammed, Bravo end Jaguars unbeaten run

LEG-spinner Imran Khan bagged 5 wickets while Darren Bravo and Jason Mohammed stroked half-centuries each as the Trinidad & Tobago Red Force put a stop to the Guyana Jaguars unbeaten run by 6 wickets in last evening’s tussle at the Coolidge Cricket ground in Antigua.

It was the battle of the table-leaders but this time the Jaguars fell short as Trinidad easily gunned down their target of 187, ending on 189-4 in 40.2 overs.

The lion’s share of the hunt was divided mostly between Bravo who hit 58 but it was the top-scorer Mohammed who carried his bat to the end as his team completed another resounding win which fortifies their place at the top of the table.

Mohammed, who recently captained the West Indies ODI team in Bangladesh, followed up his century from a few games prior, with an ideally important unbeaten knock of 82 with 8 fours off 116 balls.

Wicket-keeper Denesh Ramdin assisted duly at the other end with, hitting two fours and one six in 17 not out. Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie was Guyana’s best bowler with 2-36.

Jaguars opener Chandrapaul Hemraj made amends for his stop-starts from the previous games, striking the ball at a rate of well over a 100.00, with 6 well-timed sixes and 5 fours.

The former West Indies opener top-scored with 87, sadly missing out on a ton but steadied the Jaguars innings but they failed to reach 200 as they were all out in 41.5 overs.

Earlier, the Jaguars recorded their first century opening partnership of the tournament after making a slight change to the combination. Wicket-keeper Tevin Imlach looked good in his first match, stroking 38 with 3 fours and a six.

His contribution was ideal in support of Hemraj who managed to break the shackles and get to his first milestone of the competition. Sadly, when Imlach fell to left-arm spinner Kharry Pierre (1-23), not much followed after.

Hemraj motored on but while in his 80’s he became the first of Khan’s victims, caught behind by wicket-keeper Denesh Ramdin.

After removing the Jaguars middle-order stars in skipper Leon Johnson and Anthony Bramble for 3 runs apiece, Shimron Hetmyer fell for 10 and pacer Nial Smith (1) became the leggy’s 5th scalp of the innings to end with his career best List A figures of 5-32. (Clifton Ross)