Father of three young children seeking help after wife’s death

A father of three young children, Balkaran Sanichar, is seeking any assistance that can be provided to him and his children as the family contends with the death of Sanichar’s wife.

Sanichar’s wife, Hemwantie Balram, the mother of the children, died tragically in February, after being hospitalised for a few weeks. Since then, Sanichar has taken a leave of absence from his work as a security guard to take care of the three young children, aged two years, one year and two months old.

The family, who all reside at Estate Cane Grove, on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD), is being supported by close family members, but Sanichar said that he would require some assistance to ‘get back on his feet’ and take care of his family.

“For now, I just want to stay home with my children for a little bit,” the father said, adding: “I don’t want to leave them anywhere because anywhere I go, they crying.”

In the short term, the three children are in need of personal care items while the family would need food items. For persons desirous of providing any assistance, Sanichar can be contacted on: +592-693-8189