Guyanese flavoured street food initiative coming

WITH street tourism being highly regarded in many parts of the world, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security says it wants Guyana, too, to be able to tap into this industry and will introduce a grand initiative that will see mobile street food kiosks being established across the entire country.

Human Services and Social Security Minister, Dr Vindhya Persaud, has been careful to point out that this will be a very standardised operation which will not see the likes of just about anyone as strict adherence will be paid to hygiene and sanitisation.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle on Wednesday, the minister explained that this initiative is intended to be something distinctive that can potentially change the very landscape of the country. The kiosks will be made out of different metals and woods in an effort to reflect something very beautiful that is unlike the ordinary food stands.

“We’re especially paying attention to hygiene, presentation, quality and standards,” Minister Persaud expressed, adding that persons will have to be evaluated before being granted permission to run a kiosk.

The ministry is developing a sample of just what should be seen on the streets and other details for the project are still being worked out at the moment. But so far, the minister informed that each kiosk will be equipped with a garbage bin and sink.

The initiative is intended to reflect Guyana’s diversity and beauty and will be tapping into various industries in the country like its fabrication, food prep and agricultural industries. It is also expected to result in significant employment mainly for women, but not exclusively to them. A group of women can decide that they want to run a kiosk together and they will be granted permission as a group.

Minister Persaud also pointed out that the timing for this initiative is practical in that a take-away service is the order of the day with hardly any indoor dining being permitted.

“Universally, street food allows customers to get a firsthand sense of the flow and preparation of local culinary magic,” the ministry said in a statement a few days ago, noting that the programme will be showcasing and promoting ‘Guyanese only’ street foods, a venture that would open new industries and provide jobs for many, including single mothers, youth and persons with disabilities.

DEADLINE

Phase one of the Street Food Initiative includes the logo, tagline and Kiosk design competitions for which the deadline for entries to both categories of competition is Friday, February 26, at 15:00 hrs.

According to the minister, the street food concept hinges on the premise of people’s deep connection to local food flavours.

“Guyanese have always been enamoured by local cuisine and the opportunity to encourage persons to craft an industry that creatively presents our local or street foods to visitors and locals alike is captured in this initiative. The innovative creation of street food industry can make a sizeable contribution to the economy that has been impacted by COVID-19,” she said.

The environment for the project, she said, must be conducive to promote the Street Food initiative. Against this backdrop, Minister Persaud is optimistic that the kiosk will create that “trendy vibe that also promotes Guyana’s uniqueness and diversity”.

“What we at the ministry want to achieve is a distinctive and stylish kiosk. A modern and eye-catching structure coupled with Guyana’s renowned mouth-watering creations in a winning formula creating a signature experience for Guyanese and visitors alike,” she stated.

The Logo and Tagline and Kiosk competitions will enable interested persons to “bring to light” the ministry’s concept of stimulating positive growth in the social sector. Once the winning design for the kiosk is selected, a model will be built by the ministry and used as the specimen for the standardised structure, while the logo/ tagline will become the official emblem of the project.

“We will work with vulnerable groups to prepare their business plans and make referrals to secure small loans to build the structure and be part of this exciting new industry of food tourism,” Minister Persaud explained.

Under the initiative, potential vendors will undergo a three-stage training programme. The training sessions will place emphasis on hygiene, safe food handling, waste food disposal and entrepreneurship and producing authentic flavours and diversity.