Over 200 babies registered at newly opened Onderneeming Health Post

By: Indrawattie Natram

SINCE its commissioning on January 23, 2021, healthcare workers at the Onderneeming Health Post in Region Two have registered more than 200 babies.

Residents of Onderneeming Sandpit have praised the Ministry of Health for ensuring that the facility became operational.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, commissioned the health post as part of efforts to boost primary healthcare services in the rural area.

Residents previously had to pay $2000 to travel to the Essequibo Coast to access healthcare services. They have related that they are now happy that a nurse and a midwife are stationed at the health post.

At the February sitting of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Councillor and Regional Health Officer (RHO), Dr. Ranjeev Singh, informed attendees that over 200 babies were registered at the health post, a service that was not available to residents in the past.

Dr. Ranjeev told the gathering that plans were in place to convert the health post into a health centre.

He said that decision was made because of the number of persons accessing healthcare in the community. He also told the council that a nurse and a mid-wife were placed at the facility to effectively serve the community.

“We have recognised the need and so persons don’t have to travel to access healthcare at Suddie. It’s right within their reach at Onderneeming,” Dr. Ranjeev Singh said.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Health and Sanitation Committee, Arnold Adams, said that, since the commissioning, he has been getting positive reviews from residents.

He said that residents were suffering for far too long and as such deserved the best healthcare within their reach. He informed that a cleaner for the facility will soon be hired.

Subsequently, Region Two Chairperson Vilma De Silva commended the regional health team for representing the people of Onderneeming. She disclosed that the area has close to 2000 residents who will now benefit from the presence of the health post.