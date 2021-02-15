Londoner cycles to Rupununi in six days

FROM the very first time he came to Guyana and took the bus to Lethem from Georgetown, Luke McKenna of London, England, told his friend that he would in future like to make the trip with his cycle. Much to his delight a few days ago, he was able to complete the journey in six days.

Having cycled in this manner in various countries across the world, McKenna told the Guyana Chronicle recently that this is something he thoroughly enjoys doing. Having to make the trip to Lethem on a dirt road was especially challenging, but he nevertheless went ahead to do it.

“I really enjoyed the nature and wildlife. The last day was the biggest day with about 140 kilometres; it was a long day and the savannah was blistering,” Mc Kenna said, adding that he saw

such animals as snakes (venomous and non-venomous), monkeys, agoutis, tapirs, armadillos, insects and even fresh jaguar poo on the trail.

His friends were all there at Lethem ready to welcome him and celebrate the success of his journey. “I always knew that I was going to make it. The only thing that would’ve stopped me is if something broke on my bicycle.”

He did experience a crash though, where there was a huge crack on the road and his back wheel took an impact when he tried to jump it. The cage attached to his cycle that was storing his personal items almost broke off. “I took it easy afterwards on bumpy roads,” he recalled.

Among the memorable experiences that McKenna enjoyed on the trip were camping in the bushes, sleeping in his hammock and even doing some cooking while out there. He also explained how he was able to produce light for himself in unique ways.

McKenna enjoyed his stop-over at Michelle’s Island at Kurupukari where he spent a day before continuing his trip. Located at the pontoon

crossing, he said that folk there are “genuinely very good people.”

He disclosed that he definitely plans putting together a group of his friends when they arrive from England to cycle once again to the Rupununi. This time though, he wants to extend the trip over a few more days to allow for more camping and opportunities to enjoy nature along the way.

McKenna came to Guyana about three years ago on a project with the South Rupununi Conservation Society (SRCS) and spent seven months helping the group with filming of the endangered Red Siskins.

He spent the time at the Dadanawa Ranch located on the Rupununi River in the Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo region. Not only did he enjoy his time at the ranch, but he also got himself a Guyanese girlfriend which evidently affected his decision to return to Guyana after having returned to England to work as an engineer for a camera company.

Since returning to Guyana, McKenna said his aim is to do more voluntary work with the SRCS.