$2.5B for CJIA modernisation

THE controversial project to modernise the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) is set to benefit from an additional $2.5 billion of government funds. This was confirmed by Dr. Ashni Singh, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance. Over the past nine years, more than US$150 million has been exhausted on the CJIA expansion project which has encountered several delays and a plethora of problems, including a malfunctioning sewer system and three changes of government. The project was initiated by the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C)’s Donald Ramotar administration (2011-2015), and when the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) coalition assumed office in May 2015, the project, which had been slated for a December 2017 completion, was halted for a review. Following that review, the scope of work was adjusted; several changes were made, and a new deadline was set for December 2018. Fast-forward to August 2020, the PPP/C’s regained power and the Irfaan-Ali government insisted that the contractor must once again readjust the project to be in compliance with the original contract signed prior to 2015.

“Mr. Speaker, on assuming office, immediately confronting us was a modified and poorly redesigned CJIA. This forced us to take drastic measures to remedy the situation to ensure that the project fulfills its commitment to be a modern international airport,” the Finance Minister told the National Assembly on Friday.

The contracted firm, China Harbour Engineering Consultants (CHEC) had recently demanded more monies to complete the project, as per its original specifications; however, after a series of consultations, the company agreed to finance some $1.8 billion in works, at no cost to the Government or the people of Guyana.

Prior to the adjustments, the original project specified the extension of the runway from 7,500 to 10,800 feet, so as to accommodate the Boeing 747-400 aircraft. It also provided for a new building to accommodate eight passenger boarding bridges. However, with the modifications, the scope of works was reduced significantly; the terminal building was refurbished instead of being demolished, paving way for only four air bridges.

“In this regard, agreement was recently reached with the contractor to accommodate two more boarding bridges for large transatlantic aircraft and construct the superstructure and façade for the new commercial complex which will house additional duty free shops, restaurants, and lounges, at no additional cost to the government. Mr. Speaker, looking to the future, we will place the CJIA back on track to be a regional hub,” Dr. Singh said in his 2021 budget presentation. He explained that the 2021 allocations will go towards financing some major improvements to the facility, including the procurement of the two additional passenger boarding bridges to accommodate large transatlantic aircraft, to bring the total to six boarding bridges; the rehabilitation of the airline and airport administration offices, as well as outfitting the commercial complex. Earlier in January, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, met with officials of the contracted firm, (CHEC), to impose stricter short-term deadlines for the delayed project. The company was asked to prepare and submit a Resource Allocation Plan outlining how it intends to proceed with the project, in keeping with the latest timelines agreed to by both parties. During the recent meeting, CHEC agreed to furnish Minister Edghill with preliminary designs of outstanding aspects of the project, at least by January 31. The overall deadline for construction works was given as December 31, 2021.