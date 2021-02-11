News Archives
466 youths complete job readiness training
One of the recipients receiving her certificate from Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn
Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn, on Wednesday, presented certificates to over 100 young Guyanese, who have completed Job Readiness Training under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Citizen Security Strengthening Programme (CSSP).
According to a release, the training was conducted virtually by “Specialist in Sustained Youth Development and Research Incorporated” (SSYDR), and has equipped youths from vulnerable communities, with the knowledge and skills essential, for job acquisition and job retention.
Training was also provided in areas of resume building and employability, communication and problem-solving, and good work habits and ethics.
Minister Benn in his brief remarks, told the certificate recipients to be the champions of change in perceptions of the Guyanese reality that they would like to see. He challenged them to understand that for Guyana to develop, they must be open-minded, show empathy and respect for each other.

The minister further stated that the objective of the CSSP is to bring hope, options and opportunities to young people in vulnerable communities, in an effort to reduce crime and violence. The programme further seeks to improve behaviours to achieve non-violent conflict resolution in target communities, increase Guyana Police Force (GPF) effectiveness in crime prevention and crime investigation nationally, and improve the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) effectiveness in reducing offenders’ recidivism at the national level.
As at January 2021, 466 youths have benefitted from the Job Readiness Training and have accessed livelihood opportunities such as: job placement, further educational opportunities, or business ownership.

Staff Reporter

