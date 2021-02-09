Remedial works commence on ‘Parfaite Harmonie’ access road

By Rehana Ahmad

THE Ministry of Public Works has deployed a team to execute much-needed repairs on the La Parfaite Harmonie access road, West Bank Demerara. Junior subject Minister, Deodat Indar, has indicated that the remedial works were being done as part of the ministry’s maintenance efforts.

The ever-expanding La Parfaite Harmonie Housing Scheme is home to thousands of Guyanese who rely heavily on the scheme’s access road for their daily commute, especially in light of the usually heavy traffic that often plague the western side of the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB).

Since its commissioning in 2014, the 3.0 kilometer thoroughfare has had to undergo a series of rehabilitative works, owing to the fast-developing potholes. The structure, in its current form, is perhaps the worse it has ever been, with scores of commuters calling for urgent repairs.

During a recent visit to West Bank community, Minister Indar recognised the need for repairs. He was also greeted by scores of disgruntled commuters pleading for a relief from the impassable $600M highway. To make woes worse, almost all the street lights that were erected along the road have been stolen. Over the last few months, the lack of lights, coupled with the potholes, have posed significant challenges to drivers; many have complained of the risks attached to traversing the Parfaite Harmonie access road during the nights. Minister Indar had previously said that the absence of lights on the highway was also being addressed.

In August 2019, a team of officials from the former A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) had journeyed to the community where it was announced that a $1.5B initiative would be rolled out to action a number of much-needed repairs in the community.

The works were supposed to have begun in January 2020, however, residents are still complaining of deplorable roads, as well as the absence of street lights in areas that are prone to criminal activity. Some sub-communities such as Lust-En-Rust have also been without electricity for years. Earlier in the month, Minister Indar visited the community, where he committed to ensuring that residents have access to electricity. Indar had said that the necessary infrastructure for the distribution of electricity had already been set up in the community, and that the power would soon be activated. Indar had indicated that since assuming office in August 2020, he received numerous complaints from the residents. This, he said, prompted him to mobilise teams from the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) to address the situation. Minister Indar had emphasised that the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic made it especially important for persons to have access to electricity, since thousands of children are being schooled using online means.