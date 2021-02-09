Mason stabs handyman to death during ‘eviction’

KEVIN Smith, 36, a handyman of ‘C’ Field Reserve Dam, Sophia, was stabbed to death on Monday evening while fleeing from a man who had gone to evict him from his home.

Smith collapsed and died a few yards away from his home.

He was found dead around 19:10hrs at ‘B’ Field Dam, Sophia. Residents in the area identified his attacker as a 22-year-old mason of Sophia.

Reports indicate that Smith was living in a flat wooden cottage that was approximately three feet from the ground in an unfenced yard.

Residents related that the perpetrator was allegedly paid by someone to evict Smith from his cottage.

“Smith was home when he was confronted by the suspect who was armed with a knife and a scuffle ensued, during which the suspect dealt the victim three stabs, one to his chest, one to his lower abdomen and above his left knee,” one resident explained.

It was noted that when Smith was confronted he ran out of his cottage in a bid to escape his attacker, but the man pursued him and stabbed him repeatedly. He collapsed about 40 yards from his home, the resident said.

Another resident said that the perpetrator threw away a white handle knife about 15 feet from Smith’s body before escaping on foot.

Smith was found naked lying on his back with his pants beside him.

The police visited the scene and recovered the knife; Smith was pronounced dead by a doctor who arrived with the emergency medical technician (EMT) at the scene.

The body is currently at Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting an autopsy as an investigation is in progress.