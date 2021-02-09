Andrew Arts, B & J Civil Works, Guyoil, Superbet on board RHTY&SC programme 

THE efforts of the ten cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC) to have a positive influence in the lives of youths, on Friday last, received a massive boost when several companies came on board with financial donations.

The companies making contributions were Andrews Arts of Ogle, East Coast Demerara; Band J Civil Works, Guyana Oil Company, Superbet and a major security company that wishes to remain nameless.

They donated a combined $400,000 worth of items and cash. Club Secretary/CEO, Hilbert Foster and the club’s vice president, Mark Papannah, received the donations during a visit to the city.

Andrews Arts, Superbet ,Band J Civil Works and the security company donated a combined two hundred thousand and eighty thousand dollars worth of trophies, medals, certificate frames and special prizes to the programme, which targets over eighty thousand youths in the Ancient County.

Guyoil handed over a cheque for one hundred thousand dollars to the club. The main objectives of the thirty years programme are to get youths to say ‘No’ to drugs, tobacco, pre-marital sex, crime, suicide, alcohol and ‘Yes’ to education, sports, religion, culture, and life.

Foster stated that the programme is one of the most cherished in the RHTY&SC list of activities as the club strongly believes in assisting youths to fulfil their full potentials in the field of sport and in the classroom.

The ten cricket clubs, over the years, have used a wide array of activities to promote the Say No/Say Yes message and in 2021, would be organising several sporting tournaments and educational competitions including debates, essays, spelling bees, among others.

Foster expressed gratitude to Mrs C .Juman of Andrew Arts, Mrs Beverly Tapps of B and J Civil Works, as well as to the management of Guyoil and Superbet for their cooperation.

He assured that the club and cricket teams would work hard to make sure that the 2021 edition of the programme is successful and achieves all of its objectives.

The ten teams of the RHTY&SC are Poonai Pharmacy Under-12 and under-13. Farfan and Mendes under-15, Bakewell Under-17 and Second Division, Pepsi Under-19 and Intermediate, Metro Females, Namilco Thunderbolt Flour under-21 and First Division.