President’s Softball Cup launched; two teams from Florida confirmed

GUYANA’s President, Irfaan Ali, yesterday charged players and officials to adhere to COVID-19 regulations and to give their best during next month’s inaugural President’s Softball Cup, which is expected to be played at various venues over a three-day period.

“May the best team not only win, but may the best team be the best example also.”

The Head of State was, at the time, delivering the feature address at the Cup’s launch, which was held at the Everest Cricket Club. He said that he was grateful and honoured to be a part of the three-division battle and noted that his government has systems in place to further develop sports.

Among these were the creation of multi-purpose sports facilities in every region. He said that the intention is to start with three (in regions Three, Six and 10).

The President was also adamant of putting the right systems in place to benefit all sports in Guyana. Among these were lights at the venues to facilitate night competitions and training.

Dr Ali told the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) that they need to spread the sport at the junior level and should promote a schools programme to spread softball at the youth level.

The GSCL and Guyana’s Honourary Consul to Florida, Ramzan Roshanali, have teamed up to organise the event.

Also addressing the media at the launch was Speaker of the National , Manzoor Nadir, who spoke on behalf of Minister of Culture Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr.

Nadir, who is also the president of the Everest Cricket Club, said that the minister conveyed to him that he intends to spread sport throughout the country and at all levels.

Also at the launch was Secretary of the Guyana Cricket Board, Anand Sanasie, who told the GSCL that the LBI Facility was available to them.

He also congratulated the league and indicated that they are very instrumental in keeping the sport active.

President of the GSCL, Ian John, said that the organisers would ensure that all systems are in place in accordance with COVID-19 stipulations as prescribed by the Task Force.

He said that masks will be available at the various venues for players and officials.

The event, which is billed for March 5, 6 and 7, will be played across the city. So far, two teams from Florida have confirmed their participation, while teams from New York and Canada have also indicated that they will travel for the event.

The GSCL is hoping to have eight teams each in the knockout tournament for a grand total of 24.

According to John, the teams will contest in the Open Category, the 40-and-Over and the 50-and-Over.

Banks DIH, Trophy Stall and Regal are among the sponsors of the event