Brothers killed, two injured following Corentyne stabbing

TWO brothers were fatally stabbed and two persons, including their mother, were injured after a relative went berserk during a heated family argument on Sunday night.

Dead are 25-year-old Mahendra Ramotar, called “Sunny” and 23-year-old Surendra Ramotar, called “Ranga” both of #43 Village, East Berbice, Corentyne. Sookmattie Richmond, called “Baby” age 40, is being treated for a stab wound at the New Amsterdam Hospital.

A neighbour, Anthony Persaud, was also injured when he tried to assist one of the brothers during the attack. He was treated at the New Amsterdam hospital and sent away.

The suspect has since been arrested by the police and the suspected murder weapon– a knife– was retrieved.

While the details of the incident are sketchy, the Guyana Chronicle understands that around 22:30 hrs on Sunday, Richmond and her husband, Randolph Richmond, were engaged in a heated argument at their home.

The argument escalated and Mahendra went to his mother’s aid. He confronted his stepfather and another argument ensued, which captured the attention of the 49-year-old suspect who was imbibing at a nearby yard. The suspect is Randolph’s brother.

“From what people tell me, is that the husband and wife had a lil problem and the big son, Sunny, come and then he and the stepfather start to argue and the stepfather call he brother to come and help he,” the dead men’s aunt, Hemwattie Ramotar, related.

She told the Guyana Chronicle that the suspect came, armed with a knife, and proceeded to stab her older nephew despite the intervention of her sister, her brother-in-law and others. According to her, the man slashed Surendra’s throat as he walked away from the scene.

“He stab Sunny and when me sister try fuh part them, he stab she in she breast and the stepfather get wan lil cut to he forehead and face too. After Sunny fall down, he walk away and same time the small brother coming and he just cut he throat and he fall down right on the road,” the woman said amidst tears.

The injured Mahendra was picked up and rushed to the Skeldon Hospital. Subsequently, Surendra, who was found on the roadside bleeding, was rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital.

Their mother, who was stabbed in the region of her chest, was taken, along with Persaud, to the New Amsterdam Hospital.

Persaud tried to stop the suspect from stabbing Mahendra but was stabbed in the process.

Up to press time last night, Sookmattie was unaware that Surendra had succumbed to his injuries; she kept asking for him. Aside from the two brothers, who are from a previous marriage, Sookmattie has a son and a daughter from her union with Randolph.

Relatives related that the couple is known for their little squabbles and that the brothers would always protect their mother, which irked the stepfather.

“The big son did go away after them keep getting problems, but he come back the other day… I wan know how he brother (the suspect) can kill two people and stab me sister but he barely get wan lil cut. He can’t just lef and come and do that. This had to plan,” Hematite said.

As news of the double murder spread, a number of residents made their way to the scene. Police officers quickly cordoned off the crime scene and took statements from witnesses.

Bloodstains were visible on the roadway, while there was a broken window at the side of the couple’s house.

Bibi Faroozadeen, another aunt of the brothers, said they shared a good relationship and would often assist their mother. She described the incident as “a tragic loss”.

Meanwhile, this publication was told that Mahendra worked as a labourer while Surendra was an operator at the Ramrich Drying and Steaming Facility.

Surendra’s employer, Leeka Ramrich, spoke highly of him.

“Ranga has been working with me for the past seven years and worked his way up as an Operator. I know him way before the seven years, but since I employ him, he is such a very good person and a dedicated worker. You can call on him any hour of the night and he would come. It is so sad what has happened,” she said.

Ramrich also used the opportunity to call on the relevant authorities to find meaningful activities for the youths in the community.

“I think this village needs some intervention by the relevant ministry because this village has too much rum-drinking and substance abuse, and this is causing some serious problems in this village. It’s a really depressed area,” she said.

Investigations are ongoing.