River Walk Hotel & Amusement Park coming to MovieTowne

— multimillion-dollar investment part of efforts to bring ‘world-class’ family entertainment to Guyana

A MASSIVE transformation is expected at Turkeyen, Georgetown, as MovieTowne Guyana eyes providing an all-in-one family, entertainment and relaxation experience by expanding and establishing a multimillion-dollar Georgetown River Walk hotel and amusement park right next-door.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that discussions are underway for the establishment of a DoubleTree hotel by Hilton, an American hotel chain that has more than 580 hotels and resorts globally. This hotel, once approved, will be named the ‘Georgetown River Walk Hotel’ and it will be constructed just next to the existing MovieTowne mall and cinemas, situated right off the Rupert Craig Highway.

“We’re in talks with the Government right now to get that on the ball,” General Manager of Movietowne Guyana, Rochelle Parsram told the Guyana Chronicle in an exclusive interview on Friday. The impetus behind this investment is to provide an ‘all-in-one’ experience for patrons, whether local or foreign. With the addition of the hotel and amusement park, MovieTowne will be a central hub for family fun, relaxation and entertainment.

And, Parsram contended: “Good entertainment is hard to find in Guyana… family-friendly entertainment is hard to find in Guyana and so Guyanese and people who are coming to Guyana are looking for this.” If the thought of a brand new hotel and amusement park was not enough, the General Manager highlighted that careful thought and consideration went into designing the hotel so that it could project the beauty of Guyana.

Parsram emphasised that business mogul and Executive Chairman of Movietowne in Guyana and of the original establishment in Trinidad, Derek Chin was keen on adding a “taste of Guyana” to the hotel. As such, The DoubleTree hotel will feature a ‘riverwalk’ where Guyana’s national flower, the Victoria Regia Lily, will be grown.

Once the requisite approval is given, construction on this massive investment will begin immediately. $90M Food Court Expansion But the hotel and amusement park is not the only investment to be expected from Movietowne Guyana. Rather, it is just another in a string of long-term investments. At the ground floor of the Movietowne mall, a Hollywood-themed food court is expected by May 2021. It will cost about $90M just to build-out and beautify the space. Parsram, however, highlighted that numerous well-known food franchises have already signalled their interest.

While she could not provide names as yet, she indicated that these are international franchises which have already set up at the Movietowne locations in Trinidad. And, she mentioned that the food court will boast all the well-recognisable brands offering coffee, fast food, meats and salads.

“We’re looking to add that variety and we know that the brands will do well. We wanna give that world class experience,” she affirmed. But, she did relate that there is also scope for local businesses who are willing to make the investment into offering quality and high standards to join the MovieTowne experience.

Parsram also explained that the idea is to create a synergy between the food court and the entertainment ‘fiesta’ plaza, which has already been a major attraction for the mall. The fiesta plaza is also located on the ground floor of the mall and it is the first sight you are greeted with once you enter the building.

MovieTowne Guyana opened its doors, started first with the cinemas, in March 2019. The phased opening came after efforts were being made for about a decade to establish this reputable business in Guyana. The eventual opening, however, was constrained by the post No-Confidence motion developments, the protracted elections and of course, the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite all of that, Parsram was optimistic that 2021 would be the year of great achievements for the business. Moreover, the rapidly developing business landscape of Guyana presents a grand opportunity for the business to meet the emerging needs of the market.

Importantly, however, she emphasised that Chin’s vision of Movietowne’s developments in Guyana transcends the burgeoning oil and gas sector and spinoff developments.

“Now that we have the market that is more readily available, we’re paying more emphasis on our mall experience to ensure that we create that sort of brand and feel to allow those investors and those people who will now be in Guyana to experience ‘world class’ right here,” the General Manager posited.