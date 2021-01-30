Cricket development at West Dem Secondary receives massive boost

CRICKET development at the West Demerara Secondary School has been given a major boost following the presentation of a large quantity of equipment last Thursday.

Some students and teachers gathered at the school, located at Pouderoyen, a few miles north of the Demerara Harbour Bridge, on Thursday morning to receive the equipment from representatives of the Alumni.

Making the presentation on behalf of the Alumni was former Guyana and West Indies cricketer Shivnarine Chanderpaul, his son Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Guyana Jaguars Super50 selectee Akshaya Persaud and Naveed Ali, who is an ex-student of the school and local coordinator of the Alumni.

The donation included cricket bats, batting and wicket-keeping pads, stumps, balls, helmets, gear bags and protective equipment.

Some computer supplies also formed part of what is an initial donation to the school from the Alumni, based in the United States and Canada.

A beaming Headmaster of the school, Harrinarine, was particularly pleased to receive the pieces of equipment, noting that the school not only has a vibrant cricket programme, but students are active in other disciplines.

The head also used the opportunity to boast of the students’ athletics prowess, highlighting boxer Mark Crawford and middle-distance athlete Joanna Archer.

While Crawford is a Caribbean gold medallist, Archer has also been on the podium at the National Schools Championship, the Inter-Guiana Games, CARIFTA Games and South American Championships. She is currently on scholarship in the United States of America.

The Alumni will soon make a second donation to the school, in the form of a gas-powered power washer, weeding machine, printers, computer supplies, footballs and volleyballs.

Meanwhile, the former Guyana and West Indies captain Chanderpaul addressed the students on the need for them to have a balance in terms of academic pursuits and sport excellence.

He urged the students to stay focussed on achieving their goals and setting high standards for themselves. The Caribbean’s most capped Test player proffered that with hard work, dedication and commitment, all goals can be achieved.