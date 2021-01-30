Broadway Hotel roaring with Golden Jaguars in their quest to Qatar

THE owner of Broadway Hotel has urged more private sector organisations and companies to support the Golden Jaguars’ FIFA World Cup campaign, as the hotel made a financial contribution to the squad’s preparations for their first qualification matches in March.

Broadway Hotel, situated on Broad Street in Georgetown, joins a growing number of private sector partners such as Banks DIH and Muneshwers coming on board to support the Golden Jaguars as they prepare for the start of their World Cup campaign.

“The Guyana Golden Jaguars are preparing for what will be a very difficult 2022 World Cup qualification campaign. I believe we all have a responsibility to help them in every way that we can and I am personally pleased to support the nation’s team,” said Broadway Hotel Managing Director Alepemo Peters.

“I would like to encourage other corporate entities to support our Golden Jaguars in their quest to qualify for the FIFA 2022 World Cup.”

The donation was made by Broadway Hotel General Manager, Junica Pluck, and received by Guyana Football Federation (GFF) president Wayne Forde.

“On behalf of the players, staff and the GFF, I would like to say ‘thank you’ to Broadway Hotel for supporting our national team at this exciting time,” Forde said. “The qualification process for the FIFA World Cup requires a huge allocation of resources and cannot be managed without the help, commitment and generosity of our private sector partners.”

“We are, therefore, grateful for thus timely contribution, which will help us prepare the team in the best way possible for their World Cup journey after such a long lay-off due to the pandemic. We hope that many other partners will also come on board to join us on this amazing journey as the whole nation gets behind the Golden Jaguars this year.”

Domestic-based players are currently in training five days a week at the GFF National Training Centre, under the supervision of head coach Marcio Maximo, as the squad seeks to build fitness and sharpness ahead of its first World Cup fixture against Trinidad and Tobago on March 25.

“If this contribution helps a young player to move one step closer to the realisation of his dream to represent the Golden Arrowhead – then this would be a tremendous source of satisfaction for the management of Broadway Hotel,” said Peters.

Banks DIH have offered water and energy drinks and Muneshwers have provided health and sanitisation equipment to support the Golden Jaguars’ preparations at the National Training Centre.