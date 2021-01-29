Teens get 18-month suspended sentence for stealing cigarettes

TWO 18-year-old labourers were, on Thursday, sentenced to 18 months suspended sentence after they admitted to stealing $1.2M worth in cigarettes from a Wakenaam businessman.

Kecin Dosramos of Good Success, Wakenaam Island and Shawn Anthony called Shawn Benjamin of San Souci Squatting Area, Wakenaam Island were arraigned for simple larceny before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Wakenaam Magistrate’s Court. The duo admitted that, on August 27 and August 28, 2020 at Good Success, they stole 318 cartons of cigarettes from Noon Persaud called “Paya” valued $1,248,219.63. Magistrate Sam handed the teens 18 months suspended sentence.