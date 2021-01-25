Child abuse cases exceed 3,000 at the end 2020

AS at October 2020, the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) was examining a total of 2,761 cases of children being abused. Those figures have since jumped to 3,129 at the end of December, indicating an increase of 368 new cases during the last quarter of the year.

Figures released by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security indicate that 127 boys were being sexually molested, as against 688 girls. Subject minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud has described the numbers as ‘unsettling’.

“I am horrified,” she said shortly after reviewing the ‘chilling’ report compiled by the CPA. “Analyses indicate that many of the victims were violated and abused by persons brought into the homes, especially by their mothers,” a statement from the ministry specified.

Minister Persaud has since made an impassioned plea to mothers, especially those driven by economic hardship and financial opportunism, to “be very careful of the persons that you let into your homes.”

“You are exposing your children to the unknown, and you’re placing your children sometimes in harm’s way. Be very conscious of your child’s whereabouts, and with whom you leave your child,” Dr. Persaud appealed, expressing deep concern over the reluctance of parents to believe or act when children cite instances of violence.

“Take it seriously; we owe it to our children to develop a culture in our homes, where you’re open to listening to what they have to say about their well-being, and more importantly, about their own concerns for their safety,” the minister added.

The closure of schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister Persaud pointed out, has pushed children into close proximity with the perpetrators of abuse and violence, which, unfortunately, limits the reporting options.

The figures account for children between ages one and 18, who are faced with all forms of abuse, including physical, sexual, verbal, as well as neglect, abandonment, or being witnesses to abuse.

“Of the 3,129 cases, 1,698 were girls. The worrisome figures have revealed that 688 girls between the ages of 14 and 18 were sexually abused. Overall, 632 girls were neglected; 258 were physically abused; 104 experienced verbal abuse; 12 witnessed abuse, and four were abandoned,” the report indicated.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,431 boys were abused throughout 2020, with 432 of them facing physical abuse, while 127 of them were abused sexually; 102 verbally abused; 10 abandoned; and four witnessed some sort of abuse.

“Alarmingly, 42 per cent of the 2,822 perpetrators who committed these heinous acts were mothers. The records showed that many of them physically abused their children. CPA records have also revealed that 596 fathers and 172 grandparents abused children,” the report stated.

The ministry, in its statement, emphasised the importance of children’s welfare, pointing to the fact that some 1,638 of the victims benefited from short to long-term counselling, while 592 cases were handled by law enforcement officers. “Some 62 cases were placed before the courts, and 92 victims were removed from their parents’/guardians’ home and placed either in institutional care or with other relatives,” the report concluded.

Director of the CPA, Ann Greene has often underscored the need for more persons to report instances of children being abused, especially in the context of the current pandemic. Minister Persaud is hopeful that the establishment of the ‘914’ toll-free hotline would encourage more reporting, so that the cases can be dealt with expeditiously.