West Indies fall to defeat again as Bangladesh sweep three-match series

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh, (CMC) – A decision to chase for the first time in the series yielded no change in fortunes for West Indies as Bangladesh trounced them by 120 runs to complete an emphatic whitewash here Monday.

Asked to chase a challenging 298 in the third One-Day International at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, there was always an air of inevitability about the defeat as the Caribbean side lost wickets steadily to slump to 177 all out in the 45th over.

Rovman Powell top-scored for the second straight game with 47 while Nkrumah Bonner chipped in with 31 and Raymon Reifer, 27, but there was little doubt about the result once West Indies stumbled to 93 for four at the half-way stage, with the required run rate reaching nearly 8-½ per over.

Fast bowlers Mohammad Saifuddin (3-51) and Mustafizur Rahman (2-24) did the bulk of the damage while off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz was brilliant, taking two for 18 from his 10 overs.Choosing to bowl first earlier, West Indies missed vital chances as Bangladesh piled up 297 for six off

Their 50 overs, with captain Tamim Iqbal, wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim and all-rounder Mahmudullah all scoring 64 and Shakib-al-Hasan providing the fourth half-century of the innings with 51.

West Indies captain Jason Mohammed is dejected after falling cheaply for 17 in Monday’s third ODI.

After batting first in both ODIs in Dhaka last week, the under-strength West Indies were hoping that a change of approach and venue would have reaped rewards but after two initial breakthroughs, the attack went flat and the hosts took control of the innings.

New ball seamer Alzarri Joseph, who finished with two for 48, gave West Indies a bright start when he pinned Liton Das (0) on his stumps with the fifth ball of the morning to gain an lbw decision, before medium pacer Kyle Mayers accounted for Najmul Hossain Shanto for 20 also via the lbw route in the ninth over, to claim his first wicket in ODIs.

However, once Shakib arrived to join Tamim in a 93-run third wicket stand, it marked the end of any hopes West Indies had of limiting the hosts to a reachable total.

The left-handed Tamim struck three fours and a six off 80 balls while Shakib, dropped before he had scored off a sharp return catch to Mayers, punched three fours off 81 balls.

Tamim was quickening the pace after reaching his 49th ODI when he holed out to Akeal Hosein at mid-wicket off a short ball from Joseph (2-48) but a series of partnerships kept Bangladesh on top.

Shakib added a further 48 for the fourth wicket with Mushfiqur who then put on a rollicking 72 off 58 deliveries for the fifth wicket with Mahmudullah, as West Indies faded completely.

Left-arm pacer Reifer (2-61) bowled Shakib with a slower ball in the 37th over but Mushfiqur slammed four fours and two sixes in a breezy 55-ball knock while Mahmudullah blasted three fours and sixes in an exciting 43-ball unbeaten cameo, to accelerate the scoring at the back end of the innings.

The last five overs leaked 57 runs with Mahmudullah inspiring a 32-run, sixth wicket stand off 19 balls with Soumya Sarkar (7).

Needing a good start to initiate their first serious challenge of the series, West Indies watched as Saifuddin and Mustafizur sliced through the top order to reduce the innings to 93 for five in the 26th over.

Left-hander Kjorn Ottley perished in the second over for seven, feathering an aimless push at Mustafizur behind and his opening partner, Sunil Ambris, completed a wretched series when he played around a straight delivery from the same bowler and was lbw for 13 in the sixth over.

Mehidy Hasan then hit Kyle Mayers plumb in front for 11 in the 13th over and captain Jason Mohammed (17) put on 32 for the fourth wicket with Bonner before edging behind off Saifuddin in the 24th.

When Bonner, who struck two fours in a 66-ball knock, was bowled by Saifuddin and debutant Jahmar Hamilton (5) followed in the 31st caught behind off Mehidy Hasan, West Indies were tottering on 117 for six and in danger of falling below 150 for the third time in the series.

But Powell halted the slide, striking two fours and sixes in a 49-ball knock while adding a crucial 38 for the seventh wicket with Reifer.

Soumya broke the stand when he trapped Powell lbw with his medium pace and the tail folded quickly with the last three wickets falling for just three runs.