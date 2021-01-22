Continued support for Guyana’s sovereignty, territorial integrity by the Biden Administration anticipated

— Minister Todd assures

MINISTER of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, is confident that the friendly relations Guyana has with the United States of America (USA) would not change and that the country will continue to support Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The newly-elected US President, Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Vice-President, Kamala Harris were sworn in at Capitol Hill on Wednesday. President Irfaan Ali, in extending congratulations to the duo, said, “Your call for unity and democracy are critical components of good governance which we share completely with you…. We stand together with you in defence of unity, democracy and peace.”

Following that ceremony, Minister Todd reasoned that the new administration would not change its foreign policy with Guyana and to a larger extent the Caribbean and Latin America.

“Different Presidents may have different methods of achieving the objectives but they usually have continuity in their foreign policy,” Minister Todd told the Guyana Chronicle in an exclusive interview on Thursday.

Importantly, he highlighted that the Foreign Ministry is confident that the US will continue to support Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity for the Essequibo region, of which Venezuela has attempted to claim once again.

“If you look at it, historically, it’s been like that and we are confident that the process being undertaken at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) would continue to get the support of the Biden/Harris administration,” Minister Todd said, adding: “I don’t think that we should be concerned about that, in terms of our support.”

Guyana is currently seeking a final and binding judgement that the 1899 Arbitral Award which establishes the land boundary between British Guiana and Venezuela remains valid, and that the Essequibo region belongs to Guyana, and not Venezuela. The Case Management Conference (CMC) for the Guyana/Venezuela Border controversy will be held on January 25.

Under the previous US administration, Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Chief of Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess, and Commander of the U.S Southern Command, Admiral Craig Faller, signed an Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement.

This allows for the two countries to collaborate against regional threats and challenges and participate in military education programmes, capacity-building engagements, bilateral training and expertise exchanges.

Todd reasoned that the US will continue to protect their interests and partners and reminded that the Latin American and Caribbean region, which Guyana falls under, is a vital region to the US because of its proximity.

On Tuesday, incumbent Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Dr Keith Rowley, sent a congratulatory letter to the new President, and indicated that CARICOM is looking forward to working with the new administration.

Minister Todd noted that CARICOM has plans to discuss the community’s relations with the Biden administration to advance the interests of the region. The focus, he explained, will not be on whether the US will support the region’s interests but rather on which areas of the region’s interest will be supported.

The US President, in his first speech on Wednesday said: “America has been tested and we’ve come out stronger for it. We will repair our alliances, and engage with the world once again. Not to meet yesterday’s challenges but today’s and tomorrow’s challenges. And we’ll lead not merely by the example of our power but the power of our example.”