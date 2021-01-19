News Archives
Dead dolphins highlight need for marine biologists
Conservationist Annette Arjoon-Martin
By Naomi Parris
IN the last few days, two dead dolphins have washed-up on Guyana’s shoreline with no trace or evidence of how they died, and according to local conservationist, Annette Arjoon-Martin, this exposes Guyana’s need for marine biologists and the appropriate facilities.

Last Friday, it was reported that the dolphins of the Sotalia Guianenis species washed up on the Perth and Johanna Cecilia foreshores on the Essequibo Coast.

This latest occurrence has once again prompt Arjoon-Martins to make a call for a much more robust response to what can be considered as an environmental epidemic.

One of the dolphins that washed-up on the Essequibo foreshore last week (Anette Arjoon- Martin photo)

Arjoon-Martin noted that with there being very little resources in Guyana, it is difficult for one to determine the cause of death of the animals.

“We have not gone and done any investigations, so we won’t be able to determine cause of death; however, the fact that the dolphins washed ashore is an indication of them being compromised in some way, whether it’s by fishing, whether it be by seismic, we don’t know,” she said.

The recent incidents, she added shows the desperate need for more facilities as well as marine biologists in the country to conduct such investigations. She said this is even more important with the hazards of climate change and with fact that Guyana is now an oil-producing nation.

“There is a desperate need for more capacity in the country to be able to respond to these incidents, to be able to carry out the different tests and determine the cause of death and to have the resources to be able to do that as soon as possible,” she said.

She said that it is time Guyana gets marine life experts.
“Guyana should have had at least a dozen marine biologists by now to fill the capacity that we need. The fact that there is bar three at the most, speaks to the deficit that still needs to be filled in terms of us having our national capacity,” she added.

