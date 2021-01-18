GPL metering issues at Bath Settlement to be probed

AN investigation will be launched into complaints from residents of Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice, that there are faults in the new metering system installed by the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Incorporated. Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, gave the assurance during discussions at a community meeting on Friday last, the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported. “Their claim is not unreasonable, that they have been paying a certain bill for the past 20 years and as soon as a new meter went on, their bill went up three-fold and that was 90 per cent of the complaints,” Minister Indar was quoted as saying by the DPI.

He added: “The head of the metering section [of GPL] is here to go through every single account and do an investigation; to visit every home in their area where the complaints came from to see what is going on.”

While investigations are ongoing, no resident will face disconnection. Minister Indar said this decision has been taken because the root causes of the significant differences between bills are unknown. Minister Indar said a report from the probe would be submitted to his office to guide further decision-making.

Meanwhile, concerning allegations of poor customer service at GPL’s Onverwagt office, the minister called on the staff to execute their public duties with high standards of professionalism.

Member of Parliament, Faizal Jafferally and Regional Chairman for Mahaica-Berbice, Vickchand Ramphal, were also present at the meeting. Since assuming office, Minister Indar, who has oversight responsibilities for the energy sector, has met residents in numerous communities that may have concerns about GPL.

Just last Saturday, the minister engaged residents of Lust En Rust and pledged to ensure that the community receives first-time access to electricity. GPL was given two weeks to realise that promise.