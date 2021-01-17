Ramson defends Sport Ministry’s stand with GCB

… says only interest is to ensure the laws of Guyana are followed

By Rawle Toney

FOLLOWING Friday’s meeting with the executives of Cricket West Indies (CWI), Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, is defending his ministry’s position with Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), while downplaying the comments and assertions of political bias and Government interference in the ‘gentleman’s game’ in Guyana.

In fact, yesterday, Ramson stated that he’s not acting in isolation and only wants the laws of Guyana and that of any sport to be followed.

A delegation from the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, headed by Minister Ramson, met with Ricky Skerritt, president of CWI and other members, via the Zoom platform, where the ministry shared its position on the recognition of Guyana Cricket Board (GCB).

Minister Ramson reasoned that, taking into account the restoration of the Cricket Administration Act last year by the Court of Appeal, GCB is deemed illegitimate under the laws of Guyana. As such, the minister believes that GCB’s representation on the CWI ought to be reviewed.

“The public can be assured, that I have the best interest of cricket and all sports as a part of my objective, but what is important to me, is that the bodies which are responsible for the administration of sports in the country are held accountable and that they are in compliance with the laws of Guyana,” Minister Ramson said.

He further noted that “if the law says that you must have your elections, then you must have your elections and according to the terms therein”.

The proscribed-GCB, Ramson told Skerritt, will not be engaged by his ministry until there is full compliance with the Cricket Administration Act, including, deciding to deny the body entry to the Guyana National Stadium, although access has been allowed to participating players and coaches only.

Yesterday, Minister Ramson said his only interest, outside of the development of the sport, is to see the laws of the country being followed.

“Whatever comes out of the process of being compliant with the laws of Guyana and that organisation, that is the body that we’re going to support. We want accountability because this is a body that benefits from us and everyone in Guyana and it’s a sport that we love,” said Ramson, who also played the ‘gentleman’s game’.

Despite the back-and-forth with the GCB, the ministry was able to secure and confirm matches for the Pakistan tour of the Caribbean in August. If materialised, it will be the first International match at Guyana National Stadium since the West Indies took on India on August 8, 2019.

It will also be Pakistan’s first visit to Guyana since they took on the West Indies in two One Day Internationals in April of 2017.