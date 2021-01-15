Jaguars players’ fitness assessment …

Head coach Crandon satisfied but recognises need for improvement

By Rajiv Bisnauth

WITH competitive cricket at the regional level set to resume next month, close to 40 potential Guyana Jaguars players went through a fitness assessment yesterday morning at the Synthetic Track located at Leonora, West Coast Demerara.

Head coach of the Guyana Jaguars Franchise, Esaun Crandon, who oversaw the assessment, pointed out that while most of the players have touched the mark of acceptable level of fitness, there is more work to be done.

“Today (yesterday) most guys have touched the mark of acceptable level of fitness, some have exceeded that mark and some are below. I think it’s a good stepping stone for us, and I must say, I am somewhat satisfied from what I saw here …. It will only get better for us as we go along, obviously everybody is not where we want them to be, but at least we know where they are,” Crandon said.

The former Guyana fast bowler added, “We had a long break, COVID-19 did not allow us to train as we like to or as we usually do, but it’s good to get the guys out there and to assess where they are in terms of their fitness. It’s encouraging to see the number today (yesterday), the guys were doing their work, despite not much outdoor activities.”

Further, the 39-year-old Crandon, who took 98 wickets from his 38 First-Class matches, believes that once the players have achieved a certain level of fitness, it makes it easier, not only for the coaches, but the national selectors as well.

“Judging from the fitness assessment, I don’t think the selectors will have a hard time selecting a 15-man squad for the Regional Super50 tournament, in terms of fitness. Fitness is always important as a selection criterion,” Crandon asserted.

Meanwhile, Crandon feels the pool of players currently available for national selection could land Guyana their tenth one-day title, adding that it’s the best set of players he have locally. Guyana have not won a title since 2005.

“Over the years he had some good teams, but we were not able to win … put team on paper does not win you competition, so yea, I am satisfied with the pool of players that the selectors have to choose from; they are the best we have,” Crandon poised.

In the meantime, West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer was excused from yesterday’s session, due to concussion he sustained during the T20 series in New Zealand. Hetmyer is expected to be assessed before Monday.

Following the premature ending of the West Indies Championships in March last year, cricket in the region was put on hold due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and, as a result, the local franchise was forced to conduct its training session via Zoom.

Now, with the new COVID-19 regulations allowing for controlled training, the franchise is back outdoors with three practice matches billed for January 18, 21 and 23 at La Bonne Intention Cricket Ground. The Regional Super50 runs from February 7 to 27 in Antigua and Barbuda.