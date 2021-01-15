News Archives
GCB officials blocked from entering Guyana National Stadium
The Guyana National Stadium
OFFICIALS of Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) have been blocked from entering Guyana National Stadium by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.
The decision comes after reports surfaced in various sections of the media on January 12 showing a badly damaged cricket pitch at the Guyana National Stadium, after the hosting of the Kashif and Shanghai ‘Bounce Back’ tournament final on January 1. Below is the full statement issued on the Ministry’s Facebook page.

“As a consequence of a failed attempt to denigrate the Guyana National Stadium and to maliciously incite public disquiet by an illegitimate body purporting to call itself the ‘Guyana Cricket Board’ by causing to be published images of the ground which have proven to be false, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport has taken a decision to prohibit entry of the members of the illegitimate body to the Guyana National Stadium ground with immediate effect until there is full compliance with the restored Cricket Administration Act.
In addition, the Ministry, being mindful of the careers of the players who will be participating in the Super50 regional tournament, will, therefore, permit access to the Guyana National Stadium to players and coaches only.
Finally, the Ministry continues to engage the president of Cricket West Indies (CWI) regularly and has formally requested an urgent meeting to brief CWI on the recent developments.
The Ministry will continue to update the public on developments.”

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
