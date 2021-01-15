Improved access to healthcare in Region 10

–as President Ali donates engines, boat and ultrasound machine

AS part of plans to improve access to healthcare in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice), President, Dr. Irfaan Ali has donated a boat, two boat engines, an ultrasound machine and a number of treated mosquito nets to this region.

The President made this donation during an all-day ministerial outreach to Region 10 on Thursday.

President Ali, while speaking during a simple handing- over ceremony, said he aims to put systems in place to make healthcare services more accessible to all Guyanese.

According to the Regional Health Officer of Region 10, Gregory Harris, the two boat engines (40 and 15 horsepower) would be used to improve the lives of people, mainly in Sub-Region Two.

“For years it has been known that Sub-Region Two have [sic] not had access to certain diagnostic tests, so we are very grateful,” Harris said.

He explained that antenatal mothers, mainly in Sub-Region Two will now have access to an ultrasound machine.

Harris assured the President that all the donated equipment would be used to improve healthcare delivery and the lives of all the people in the region.

Director-General of the Ministry of Health, Dr Vishwa Mahadeo, said that President Ali has been adamant that healthcare in the hinterland and riverain areas should not be less accessible than that on the coast. “Following [President Ali’s] instructions and interest in ensuring that there is equitable and equal healthcare across the country, systems are being put in place to ensure that every pregnant mother will get an ultrasound [examination]; will be seen by a doctor; will have dental screening; will have an HIV test; [and] will have all the blood work that is necessary,” Dr Mahadeo explained. He added that the 40HP engine will be used by the medex, who is based in Kalkuni, to traverse the riverain areas to service each of the health centres, while the 15HP will be used to service areas in Kwakwani.

Dr Mahadeo said too that Harris and the Regional Executive Officer of Region 10 have made budgetary allocations to ensure that the hospital and health centres in the region are able to provide healthcare services to all.