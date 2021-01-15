‘A dream come through’

— President Ali helps to fast track lease allocation for re-migrant

GUYANA-BORN Peter Baptiste was ready to surrender his dream of developing a logging and value-added business in his homeland, but hope has been restored with a simple commitment from President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, to fast track the allocation of land for development.

Baptiste, who had left Guyana, returned home sometime in 2017 with the hope and dream of investing in a log-exporting and value-added business in Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice).

Speaking with President Ali at a ministerial outreach in Linden on Thursday, the 45-year-old explained that when he re-migrated to Guyana some four years ago, he sold all of his assets from his minibus service in order to purchase five logging trucks that are valued at approximately $60 million. He also secured other assets to start his dream business.

“My intention was to come back and open up a sawmill, a furniture store and to export lumber and lumber materials. I even already had investors prepared from St. Lucia and the United States of America ready to do business, but the previous administration did not have a vision and that started my first problem,” Baptiste related.

The investor said he approached ministers of the previous APNU+AFC Government for assistance but there was no success.

“One time I called a minister and she kept asking me how I got her number and so I said minister I need some assistance and she switched off her number from me.

“All of that was frustrating and my business ended up running flat because I was not getting to do what I wanted to do. What I did was ended up having to get refund for the trucks and I even wanted to leave and go back,” Baptiste said.

Despite being discouraged, Baptiste said he knew that the G government would have changed at the last General and Regional Elections.

“I saw this government with a vision and I wanted to work with this government. I am not about APNU and this and that. I am from Linden and looking for a government to work in my best interest. I was really planning on packing up and leaving, but I decided to stay and now I am happy about that,” the investor said.

Baptiste was also having issues with obtaining a lease for lands he had applied for in the Moblissa area. After explaining his issues to President Ali, he was instructed to speak with the representative of the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLCS) and was told that he would be receiving the lease for which he had applied , today. His application is for two acres of industrial land.

ISSUE SOLVED

“Now I will be able to get my lease and one of my issues has been solved just like that after years of waiting. The businessman said that he is now optimistic that not only his issues, but issues that other residents face, can be solved.

“President Ali rejuvenated my dreams, my vision and because of him I have been encouraged to invest more in my country. I never believed that I would have been able to sit in front of a President and speak in such an informal and casual setting. I believe this is a government for the people and I am happy,” Baptiste said.

The ‘Lindener’ was part of a group of miners, farmers and loggers who visited the Watooka Guest House to speak with the President.

Most of the issues raised by residents of the region were related to infrastructural development, improved access roads, lands, bridges, drainage and irrigation and land allocation. The residents also raised various issues surrounding the inefficient management of local mining, logging and farming groups.

They were told that budgetary allocations have already been made for the 2021 budget to fix some of the access roads and bridges that have stymied their progress.

President Ali urged residents of Region 10 to position themselves to tap into opportunities that the Linden to Mabura Hill Road upgrade project will bring to the area.

The Head of State said that there will be lots of opportunities for both the private sector and residents.

“There is a great level of investment that will come to Region 10, such as the U.S.$150M road initiative. You need to get yourselves ready to support that development,” President Ali said.

The upgrading to the 121 kilometres of roadway will help to improve connectivity between Guyana’s hinterland and the coast.

The Head of State told the residents to recognise the development opportunities ahead and to improve their skills to ensure maximum benefit.

President Ali also pledged his government’s commitment to assisting the residents to consolidate their skills.

In addition to this, the President said residents also have the opportunity to lend critical support to other sectors, including mining.