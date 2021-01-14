News Archives
Truck driver gets bail for causing death, DUI charges
DEAD: Dayle Jordan
A 51-year-old man was on Wednesday arraigned before Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Providence Magistrate’s Court on charges of causing death by dangerous driving and driving under the influence (DUI). Suresh Latchman of Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice, pleaded not guilty to the first charge which stated that on January 8, on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway, he drove his motor truck in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Dayle Jordan. Latchman also denied that he drove his motor truck when he was under the influence of alcohol.
He was released on $300,000 bail on the causing death by dangerous driving charge and $7,500 for the DUI charge.

The Guyana Chronicle had reported that Jordan, 36, died instantly after he crashed his motorcycle into a vehicle on the Yarrowkabra Public Road. His 29-year-old female friend, who was the pillion rider, was hospitalised as a result.
They are both residents of La Retraite, West Bank Demerara. Police Headquarters, in a statement, noted that the accident occurred around 23:30hrs.
It is alleged that Jordan overtook a car and crashed into the Latchman’s vehicle which was proceeding north along the western side of the road. Jordan and his friend were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was pronounced dead.
The police said the driver of the pickup was found to be above the legal alcohol limit with .77% and .70% micrograms.

