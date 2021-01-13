Woman accused of ganja trafficking granted bail

LATOYA Rose, who was allegedly caught with ganja in her handbag, on Tuesday, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was granted $20,000 bail by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. Rose of Third Street, Alberttown, denied the possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking charge when it was read to her. It is alleged that, on January 8 at Fourth and Light Streets, Alberttown, Georgetown, she had in her possession a narcotic specifically, 36 grams of cannabis, for the purpose of trafficking.

It was reported that, on the day in question, about 19:30 hours, ranks from the Alberttown Police Station were on patrol duty when they observed Rose on the corner of Fourth and Light Streets, Alberttown, Georgetown, acting in a suspicious manner. A search was performed on Rose’s handbag. During the search, a white plastic bag with several small parcels of ziplock bags containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems, suspected to be cannabis, was discovered. Rose was told of the offence committed and cautioned. While under caution she reportedly said “Officer is Wesley own. He gave me it fuh sell”. She was arrested and charged for the offence. The matter was adjourned until February 17.