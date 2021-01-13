Man gets 36 months jail for illegal firearm and ‘ammo’

A man, who admitted being in possession of an illegal gun and matching ammunition, was, on Tuesday, fined $100, 000 and sentenced to 36 months in prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. Jonathan McKenzie pleaded guilty to the two firearm-related charges during his appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The charges stated that, on January 10, at Lot 69 Cross and Durban Streets, Werk – en – Rust, Georgetown, McKenzie had in his possession one .32 Taurus pistol and four live .32 rounds of ammunition when he was not the holder of a firearm licence at the time.

According to the facts, on the day in question, police were given information concerning McKenzie having a gun in his possession. In response, ranks visited the location mentioned in the charge. Shortly after arriving, the ranks observed McKenzie, who was at the front of the building, holding his right-side pants waist. He then entered a glass door at the bottom flat of the building where a small apartment is located. The ranks, who chased after McKenzie, observed him putting the firearm in the top drawer of a vanity.

Police took possession of the weapon which, when checked, had four live rounds of ammunition in the magazine. McKenzie was told of the offence and then cautioned (told of his rights). He admitted that he owns the firearm and ammunition. McKenzie was arrested and escorted to the Brickdam Police Station where he gave a statement under caution. Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan fined McKenzie $50,000 and sentenced him to 18 months in prison for each charge laid against him.