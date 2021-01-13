GBA, St Rose’s High host successful Air Badminton programme

THE Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) got its 2021 season off to a smash with the official launch of Air Badminton.

Monday’s event was held at the new outdoor space of the St Rose’s High School. This marked the second official promotion since the initial launch at the National Park two weeks ago.

GBA president Gokarn Ramdhani and his team donated a number of racquets, shuttlecocks and nets to help boost the progress of the programme.

St Rose’s High sports coordinator, Alque Stanley, teamed up with Ramdhani and company as part of the introductory stages of Air Badminton.

The team also helped the students of St Rose’s High to have an interest in badminton especially since some of them will be writing Physical Education for CSEC. Mr Stanley has been a part of the programme within the last few years. Meanwhile, GBA will continue to introduce AIR Badminton across the country while following COVID-19 Guidelines.