News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
GBA, St Rose’s High host successful Air Badminton programme
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
GBA president Gokarn Ramdhani along with students of St Rose’s High during the recent Air Badminton programme
GBA president Gokarn Ramdhani along with students of St Rose’s High during the recent Air Badminton programme

THE Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) got its 2021 season off to a smash with the official launch of Air Badminton.
Monday’s event was held at the new outdoor space of the St Rose’s High School. This marked the second official promotion since the initial launch at the National Park two weeks ago.
GBA president Gokarn Ramdhani and his team donated a number of racquets, shuttlecocks and nets to help boost the progress of the programme.
St Rose’s High sports coordinator, Alque Stanley, teamed up with Ramdhani and company as part of the introductory stages of Air Badminton.
The team also helped the students of St Rose’s High to have an interest in badminton especially since some of them will be writing Physical Education for CSEC. Mr Stanley has been a part of the programme within the last few years. Meanwhile, GBA will continue to introduce AIR Badminton across the country while following COVID-19 Guidelines.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to recieve news and updates.
We respect your privacy.