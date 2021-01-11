News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Man accused of stealing car found dead in prison cell
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Dead: Roger Samuels
Dead: Roger Samuels

A 44-year-old man, who was remanded to the Lusignan Prison, on the East Coast of Demerara, on January 8, 2021, was found dead on his bed early Sunday by the prison officer on duty.
Dead is Roger Samuels of Lot 2606 Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara; he was remanded to the prison for stealing a motorcar. Director of Prisons (ag), Nicklon Elliot, noted in a press release that the duty officer was in the process of unlocking the prisoners to shower about 06:00hrs, when he observed Samuels lying on the bed motionless.
“Immediately, Doctor Britton and the Police Commander were informed of the situation. On January 10, 2021 at about 07:00hrs, Dr. Britton conducted an examination on prisoner Samuels and pronounced him dead. He was housed in unit # 1, along with seven other prisoners,” the Prison Director noted.
The police are currently investigating the matter. The Prison Director made it known that Samuels was admitted to the prison with several injuries to his body, which were inflicted by members of the public as a result of the alleged offence he committed.
The body is at the Lyken Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

International Edition

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to recieve news and updates.
We respect your privacy.