Man accused of stealing car found dead in prison cell

A 44-year-old man, who was remanded to the Lusignan Prison, on the East Coast of Demerara, on January 8, 2021, was found dead on his bed early Sunday by the prison officer on duty.

Dead is Roger Samuels of Lot 2606 Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara; he was remanded to the prison for stealing a motorcar. Director of Prisons (ag), Nicklon Elliot, noted in a press release that the duty officer was in the process of unlocking the prisoners to shower about 06:00hrs, when he observed Samuels lying on the bed motionless.

“Immediately, Doctor Britton and the Police Commander were informed of the situation. On January 10, 2021 at about 07:00hrs, Dr. Britton conducted an examination on prisoner Samuels and pronounced him dead. He was housed in unit # 1, along with seven other prisoners,” the Prison Director noted.

The police are currently investigating the matter. The Prison Director made it known that Samuels was admitted to the prison with several injuries to his body, which were inflicted by members of the public as a result of the alleged offence he committed.

The body is at the Lyken Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.