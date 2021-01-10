PPP’s ‘Guardian of Democracy’ Majeed Hussain dies

By Rehana Ahamad

STALWART and revered “foot-soldier” of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), Majeed Hussain, passed away on Saturday morning, having lost his battle with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The 59-year-old Diamond, East Bank Demerara resident leaves to mourn his wife and three children, along with many friends and colleagues within the political arena, his party comrades in the PPP/C, and some within the Parliamentary Opposition.

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, in a Facebook post, said that Hussain’s passing represents a significant loss to not only the PPP/C, but Guyana as a whole.

“He was a comrade, a friend, and a dedicated worker who was committed to the cause of the upliftment of the Guyanese people,” Jagdeo said.

In expressing his condolences to Hussain’s family, the former President reflected on Hussain’s role during the 2020 General and Regional Elections, where he fought against efforts to “subvert our democracy.”

“Guyana has lost a true son of the soil,” the Vice President maintained.

Meanwhile, PPP/C’s Chief Whip and Minister of Governance and Parliamentary Affairs, Gail Teixeira, described Hussain as a tireless person, whose contributions as a ‘Guardian of Democracy’ was invaluable.

“He was the key leader of the Guardians of Democracy that guarded the ballot boxes from March 2, (Elections Day) right through to August 2, every day for 24 hours,” Teixeira recalled.

She added, “These comrades, led by Majeed and others, safeguarded the attempt to derail our democracy. We will always have our debts to leaders like Majeed, and we will miss him, because he was someone who was always available, never said no, or can’t be done, and always delivered,” Teixeira told the Sunday Chronicle.

The minister indicated that even though Hussain lost his battle against COVID-19, he would forever be remembered as a great leader within the PPP.

“We wish to say to his family and friends that we are honoured to have had him work with us for so many years and be a leader of our party for so many years. They should be very proud of him, always,” she maintained.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, shared similar sentiments via his Facebook page, emphasising that Hussain was an outstanding “foot soldier” for the PPP/C. In addition to being a leader of the ‘Guardians of Democracy’, Hussain was also a Justice of Peace, who provided much support to his party in that capacity.

“He sat with me, sometimes all night and into daylight hours, to swear the numerous Affidavits which had to be filed in the series of litigation which permeated that (2020 election) period. He was always ready upon call, without excuse or hesitation, despite the hour,” Nandlall said in his Facebook post.

In a previous Facebook post bidding 2020 goodbye, Nandlall examined at length, the 2020 General and Regional Elections, where he said that the unprecedented ordeal has produced many great and unsung heroes, among them, a dedicated Majeed Hussain.

“Hopefully, sooner than later, this epoch will be analyzed and properly documented for posterity and the contributions of so many recognized and put into perspective. When this analysis is done, Majeed Hussain will feature as prominent as any,” Nandlall maintained.

In offering condolences to the family, Nandlall said that Hussain was a proverbial ‘work-horse’ whose rich legacy of struggle for the PPP and the Guyanese people will live on.

OPPOSITION MPs EXPRESS CONDOLENCES

In an invited comment, General Secretary of the People’s National Congress (PNC), Amna Ally said that she is quite saddened by the passing of the PPP/C stalwart, describing him as a very hard worker.

“I’d like to express my condolences to his family and party. I’ve known Majeed for a very, very long time. Despite our political differences, Majeed and I had a very cordial and nice relationship; I am really sad at hearing this news,” Ally said.

Also in an invited comment, Opposition Member of Parliament and Leader of the Alliance for Change, Khemraj Ramjattan, joined the government in mourning the loss of Hussain. Ramjattan, who was once a notable member of the PPP/C, shared good relations with the late Hussain. The two worked closely during their stint as members of the party’s youth arm, the Progressive Youth Organisation (PYO).

“I want to congratulate his efforts while I was leader of the PYO, especially when we had to change the constitution of the PYO,” Ramjattan told the Guyana Chronicle.

Much like Nandlall, Ramjattan also described Hussain as the proverbial ‘work-horse’.

“He was one of those that slugged it out during very difficult times in the 1990 – 1992 with Ronald Singh and Lionel Peters and so…the proverbial ‘work-horse’ I would say…almost anything you asked him to do for the PPP then, he would do…he was very loyal, and that loyalty remained right up to the time of his death,” Ramjattan reflected.

The former Vice President reminisced on his last and final meeting with Hussain, during the recount of votes cast on March 2, 2020.

“At the Arthur Chung Convention Centre, I met him and we had a long chat, talking about the good ‘ole’ days. My condolences go out to his family…I know that he is one who has struggled hard over the years,” Ramjattan recalled.

He added, “It’s a bad thing that his passing was so early, but it was good to know the memories of great people like Majeed Hussein.”

Leader of the Liberty and Justice Party (JLP) and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Lenox Shuman, also joined in to express condolences on Hussain’s passing.

“A person with profound care for people; he didn’t care what party you were from. He worked dedicatedly for his family. He was an excellent and passionate friend and didn’t mind much where you met nor the circumstances under which you were there; he was simply happy to see you,” Shuman said in a Facebook post.

A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Parliamentarian, Jermaine Figueira also took to social media to express condolences.

“On behalf of the people of Region Ten, I would like to express our deepest condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Mr. Majeed Hussain who was assigned responsibilities for CDCs in the region.”