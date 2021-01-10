Self-employed residents of Zeelugt are doing their part to support each other

By Michel Outridge

EVEN as a manager of a large food chain in Guyana, Ramesh Singh wanted to establish his own small business to become self-employed one day, since he isn’t comfortable with the notion of having to work for people his entire life.

Singh started his own small business right out of his home at Zeelugt North, where he has a shop which caters for all your printing, laminating, photocopying and stationery needs.

The 35-year-old told the Pepperpot Magazine that his business, Print Zone, ensures that pensioners get to pay their bills free of charge through the bill-payment system via MMG, a same-day transaction.

“This village needed a printing place, a shop which caters for that kind of thing, especially because there was none and it is a very large area; so the schoolchildren would come here to have their assignments and printing, copying and other needs fulfilled at a reasonable cost,” he said.

Singh is originally from Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara, but relocated to Zeelugt 15 years ago and it is indeed a quiet community, except when the music starts to play.

He admitted that when schools are opened his business will go back into gear, but for now things are a bit slow, but he is patient because next month he will start selling over-the-counter drugs.

As is, he is awaiting his shop licence to sell over-the-counter drugs, so it will be convenient for villagers to stop by and get whatever they need.

Singh had a few jobs for big companies in which they ordered bill-payment books and receipt books which he made and that was a plus for his business and then he started to print business cards too.

He also has a benevolent side to him and he would host events for the children of the village and stated that once his business grows, he would be willing to do even more for his village.

The hot dog vendor

The Pepperpot Magazine also met Tulsie Mahadeo who resides next to an elderly man, his wife and son, who has about 15 cows rearing in their entire yard and on the reserve.

The 51-year-old reported that he is Guyanese but had migrated to Venezuela; he returned home and had to start all over again when his mother-in-law and his mother both got ill and subsequently passed away.

He disclosed that he has a concern with regard to the cow manure from next door which would seep into his yard, making the place smelly and it is a health hazard, because it is not healthy for his children and grandchildren who reside with him.

When the issue became overbearing after reasoning with the neighbour fell on deaf ears, he sought the guidance of the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) which was instrumental in having a large number of cows removed from the yard.

Mahadeo reported that the neighbour had about 50 cows in his yard and when it rains, the place smells of cow manure and urine and his entire backyard is filled with cow manure.

Presently, he is awaiting removal of the 15 cows left and the NDC has asked him to be patient and give his neighbour some time to do so.

Mahadeo is the village hot dog vendor, who has a bicycle with the carrier stand attached and he would go in front of the supermarket at Fisher Dam to sell in the afternoon period.

During the day, he would prepare the things needed for the hot dog and he goes out to sell at 15:00hrs and would be there until the supermarket closes at 20:00hrs.

“This is my main source of income because when I returned to Guyana I could not find a job and I know I had to do something to earn, so the hot dog idea became a reality,” he said.

He returned to Guyana three years ago with his entire family and they all had to re-start their lives here.

Mahadeo stated that Zeelugt is a good place to live, despite the one issue he has and the people are good to him and his family.

“The people of this village support my small business and would buy hot dog from me; as such, I am able to feed my family and that’s commendable, because we all have to help each other in some way,” he said.