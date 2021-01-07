CDC delivers flood-relief supplies to Region Two residents

By: Indrawattie Natram

HUNDREDS of households in the Charity squatting area and the Upper and Lower Pomeroon River on Wednesday received hampers and sanitation products from the Civil Defence Commission (CDC). Heavy rainfall has caused flooding in several parts of Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam). Some areas have been affected more than others. The CDC’s visit came one day after Prime Minister Mark Phillips and Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha visited several of the flood-affected areas and took note of the concerns of affected residents

During the visit, both ministers promised residents that relief supplies would be distributed promptly. Early Wednesday morning residents began lining up to collect their hampers. Preparedness and Response Manager Captain Salim October, who was heading the distribution exercise said that 180 Charity resident and more than 100 more communities in the Pomeroon River have benefited. Captain October informed this newspaper that drinking water and food supplies were given to the families. In addition to the exercise, a team is also in the area conducting further assessment and based on the findings, more relief will be given to residents.

People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Councillor Faraz Baksh, said a list of affected residents was submitted to the regional administration. Those persons he said were contacted about the distribution and they assembled to collect their supplies. Baksh said he is happy that assistance was provided to the residents. Monique Edwards, a mother of seven, is among those who received hampers. Though expressing gratitude, she called for a medical outreach to be conducted in the area.

Edwards said that too many persons in the Charity Squatting Area have latrines which pose serious health problems. The woman told this publication on Tuesday that her children are sick and vomiting.

Another resident Mervin John also said he was happy for the assistance. John, a father of nine, said that he has been unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and started a kitchen garden as a way of providing for his family. He said due to the flooding, he is now hopeless since his garden is inundated. Meanwhile, the region’s drainage and irrigation (D&I) workers are currently mobilising the pump at Windsor Castle. It is to be transported to Charity to assist in draining the floodwater which has been stagnant for several days. The Guyana Chronicle was told that this process may take a day. According to Regional Vice-Chairman Humace Odit, the pump is expected to be installed by midday on Thursday. Once in operation, he said it is expected that the flooding will be alleviated. Some parts of Charity has been under water since Boxing Day.