News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Prison officer, prisoners under investigation for contraband
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
The Deputy Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot
The Deputy Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot

By Richard Bhainie

A prison officer and two prisoners are under investigation by the Guyana Police Force following the recent discovery of contraband at the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara, on Monday.

Deputy Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot, on Tuesday, informed the Guyana Chronicle that based on the report he has received, on the day in question, a prison officer accommodated the prisoners to work on the farms. Upon their return, the search was conducted and a number of items were discovered.

The suspected cannabis, a cellphone and cash discovered at the prison

The items discovered were 490 grammes of suspected cannabis, one cellphone with simcard, one earpiece, 29 packets of cigarettes, a quantity of Ziploc bags, 12 smoking papers, a quantity of tobacco leaves and $30,000.

He explained that in keeping with the zero-tolerance policy of the Prison Service in relation to persons involved in corrupt activities, criminal charges and necessary disciplinary action will be instituted against the officer and prisoners, upon conclusion and based on the findings of the investigation.

A quantity of cigarettes discovered at the prison

Elliot stressed that while there are a number of systems in place by the Prison Service to prevent illicit activities at all the prison locations, prison officers have an imperative role to play in relation to their supervisory duties.

“It comes down to the level of supervision on the part of the ranks, so once the ranks have been found culpable of not properly supervising the prisoners while they are outside of the prison, and even inside in some cases, we will institute criminal charges depending on the level of investigation in relation to the matter,” he said.

In December, 2020, three prison officers were charged departmentally for neglect of duty and were under investigation for criminal conduct, in relation to the discovery of 553 grammes of cannabis, cigarettes, 5-year-old rum, Guinness and other contraband items found in the possession of two prisoners while under supervision of a prison officer.

The Deputy Director of Prisons related that the Prison Service is working to improve security of the prisons at all locations, and will continue to maintain its zero-tolerance policy in relation to corrupt activities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

International Edition

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to recieve news and updates.
We respect your privacy.