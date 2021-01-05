A 2021 view in a 2020 rear view

Dear Editor,

WAKE up and smell the aromatic scent of a brand new year, 2021, the effervescence of the freshness of a new beginning, or the hangover of a terrible stale-boozed old year, lingering with the trauma of a splitting headache. What a trying and testing year 2020 has been for all to see the writing was on the wall. The impartial Guyanese read what was written as destiny: A presidency that was always going to end, except, the one-tracked APNU+AFC party, which couldn’t read, because they were blinded with greed by the colour green. The Leap Year did translate into all the fears one can imagine, embroiled in a cauldron which brewed poisonous pills, pretentious politics, provocative politicians, and peppery philters. In a year which began on the wrong footing, Guyana was doomed from the beginning, deeply stained by the tainted APNU+AFC Party’s proliferating in disguise and playing the cat-and-mouse game, while hiding from an ultimate eventuality, and seeking refuge in the search for stalled time. The answer was blowing in the wind from Day One of the year, but the covetous APNU+AFC administration failed to hear the howling of the wind screeching for whom the bells tolled. Trying to tame the powerful sea while toiling under a burning sun, the avaricious Granger, pampered with a lost cause while flagging a dead horse, with the cart before the horse heading in the wrong direction. A heartless and reckless party, they had already dug their own graves, but stuck around to see who will attend their funerals. Sad to say, there was no gun salute, but absolute silence from a parting crowd of once royal friends, who now refused to shake hands with a “sanctimonious gangster” and his band of rebels. Insanity did anoint the devilish minds of proverbial and perverted fanatics who relished to grasp a sinking straw in their destitute deliberation. In an evil quest without any rest, Granger was ready, willing and able to sacrifice the innocent lamb, kneeling in disgrace, and begging in mocking grace. Who would bat an ear to empty threats, illogic fallacy and devious ambition? Oh, “the truth hurts” and “losers cannot be choosers.”

In another pot, in the same playing field, boiled the ingredients of peaceful probabilities, promising personalities, potential profitability and progressive prosperity. The uphill battle did encounter countless days and sleepless nights, but fueled with a flame of determination and ignited by a spark of divinity. It was all hard work and no play for the patient PPP/C Party which charted a course of skillful maneuverability, and remained dedicated to a worthy cause for the persecuted, pained and penurious Guyanese. From the inception of the year, the PPP/C Party never faltered from its royal and loyal mission, influenced by bullies who were trampling on the rights of the innocent, and taking advantage of the naïve, gullible, simpletons and nonchalant. The PPP/C Party’s carefully selected recourse was to embark on a parallel campaign by Hillary Clinton, “Stronger Together For A Better Guyana”, a match-winning slogan which breathed the true reflection of heroes returning from a battered battle, but not beaten in the war. This meaningful motto did strategically pave the way to occupying the seat of the President with the significant help of important players, and numerous stakeholders from the national, regional and international community. From a hard-fought battle, the war is far from over, and Phase Two has now actually begun. The PPP/C Party has had to satiate themselves with a “déjà vu”, entering with wide eyes and open minds to accept a challenge reminiscent of past trials, and not remising of any of the forewarned tribulations. Guyanese woke up to the good news that the country was once again in strong and firm grips, culpable and capable of transforming a bankrupt nation riddled with financial misappropriations, to a developing nation saddled with effective efficiency and productive accomplishments. An ambidextrous administration proficient in experienced management, and confident in knowledgeable refinement, this dual exposure formed the cusp of a youthful government, striving to propel the country to maximum heights in minimum time, less the inherited corruption and collusion.

In a new year, breathing a sigh of relief, Guyanese wonder if and when the APNU+AFC Party will finally take responsibility for their cruelty, greed and selfishness. Will Mr. David Granger ultimately acknowledge all his wrongdoings and own up to his party’s miscreants? Will there be retribution or restitution, and who will repent for all the mistakes, or resent the facts and figures as they transparently unfold to ingrain the nemesis of a jeopardised party? Will this be the year when the Coalition party consciously and significantly “don’t stop progress”, as they so ironically brandished and bleated the drums in their re-election campaign as their slogan to serve Guyanese in the coming years? As a “fit and prapa” leader, David Granger and his gang of Merry Men and Women are “contracted” by a vision for a good life for all Guyanese, and will not bamboozle the electorate. Of course, the APNU+AFC Party is full of “honest and genuine people with integrity”, and does not comprise of any “fakes or frauds”. So, from their own statements, there is no reason why Guyanese should anticipate any more lies and deceits from honourable men and women who mean well for their fellow compatriots. They have communicated publicly that they will work hand-in-hand in the interest of the people, to see eye-to-eye to develop this nation without any backbiting, impediment or undermining democracy.

This Year 2021, the PPP/C party finds itself with an outlandish challenge, and a colossal task to implement their campaigned Manifesto, and to make Guyanese dreams come true with all of their promises. Their greatest hurdles will be to finance their projected aims and objectives in a yet unfriendly environment, and to win the confidence of a diversified crowd, still persuaded by political propaganda and ethnic insinuations, creating barriers and borders. The repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to make further inroad in the daily struggle to survive, and the PPP/C party has no choice but to flow with the tide until the availability of any vaccines becomes a reality in Guyana. Their job is heavily cumbersome, because of Guyanese still failing to adhere to strict required protocols to prevent, contain and isolate the spread of this virus. Protection of the Guyanese people is not a foregone affair, as the crime situation continuously escalates with a questionable functional police force, they themselves enveloped in atrocious speculations, and confirmed accusations. The PPP/C government’s plate is not only full but overflowing with an active agenda, and they still need room to make space to deal with the previous administration’s unscrupulous undertakings, involving misrepresentations, misapplications, misappropriations, misconduct, fraudulence and lawbreaking. But, regardless of this dismal outlook, the country is reassured, and the people are confident that the country has a compassionate and intelligent leader in Dr. Irfaan Ali, who is openly eclectic, guided by the spirit of a higher force, showing respect for fairness and equality, and who will abide by law and order and adhere to rules and regulations. Thus, Guyana is not only in good and safe hands, but Guyanese future is protectively secure, and this year poses no reason to regret. The old year dusk is no longer with us, and is in the rear view, but a new year is in the view, greeting us with the dawn of a new life. Thus wrote the moving finger, and having writ, moves on. Please do have a happy, healthy, prosperous, safe, peaceful and blessed New Year, Guyana.

Respectfully,

Jai Lall