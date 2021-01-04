312 active cases of COVID-19 after seven new cases recorded

THERE are currently 312 active cases of COVID-19 after seven additional persons were infected over a 24-hour period, according to the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard for January 3, 2021. The seven new cases were recorded in Region Three (two cases), Region Four (two cases), Region Six (one case) and Region Eight (two cases). They were also recorded among five men and two women. These new cases were confirmed after 74 tests were done.

With these new cases, the total number of persons infected in Guyana since March 2020 has risen to 6,358. An additional five persons have recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,899. Of the 312 active cases, three are being kept at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), nine persons are in institutional isolation; 283 in home isolation, and 17 in institutional quarantine. Many of the persons infected with the virus are said to be asymptomatic; that is, they are not exhibiting any symptoms.

This dashboard, however, does not reflect the latest COVID-19 death that was reported by the Guyana Chronicle on Sunday. Instead, it states that there are still 164 deaths and not 165. The latest victim is 70-year-old Chitri Prashad, of Whim, East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six). Health officials confirmed to this newspaper that Prashad had several underlying medical conditions, and was among five patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the National Infectious Diseases Hospital at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.

This newspaper also understands that Prashad was admitted to the hospital on December 24, 2020, after he was referred there from the Woodlands Hospital. The updated COVID–19 Emergency Measures are in force from January 1, 2021, until January 31, 2021. They may be extended or amended by notice of the Minister of Health, after an assessment of the prevailing public health conditions of the pandemic. As per the current measures, however, all persons are required to wear face masks when leaving their homes. Physical distancing and adequate sanitisation are also important. The current curfew time is 22:30hrs to 04:00hrs. Persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline numbers: 231-1166; 226-7480; or 180/181 for assistance.