No public late-night ‘Old Years’ celebrations

— as curfew, closure of bars and entertainment spots will not be relaxed

THERE will not be a relaxation of the curfew nor will bars and other such entertainment spots be allowed to operate as stated in the existing COVID-19 Emergency measures, which expire at midnight tonight.There are a suite of late-night activities ranging from church services to parties in bars and clubs that are usually prominent features of New Year’s Eve or Old Year’s night, as it is commonly called in Guyana; and even though the updated COVID–19 Emergency Measures (No. Nine) expire at midnight on December 31, newer orders which will take effect from January 1 are not expected to relax the curfew nor allow such social gatherings.

“At least for now [the measures that address the curfew] remain the same… bars and entertainment spots, the same,” Minister Anthony told the Guyana Chronicle when asked about how the COVID-19 measures will be employed after midnight on December 31. The current curfew is 22:30hrs to 04:00hrs. These orders also state that bars and rum shops should remain closed; this measure has been in place for a number of months, as measures were employed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 . The Guyana Chronicle understands that several churches have prepared for this and will be hosting ‘Old Year’s night’ services at earlier times, so that attendees can return home before the 22:30hrs (10:30 curfew).

Minister Anthony had previously said that bars should not be in operation — whether they adhere to the curfew or not — because one would have to remove one’s mask in order to drink. And, given that most bars are housed indoors, the potential for spread is much greater. On Wednesday he emphasised that while the Health Ministry sets these health standards it is the task of the law-enforcement bodies to ensure that persons are adhering to the guidelines. The newer orders taking effect from January 1 until January 31 will be gazetted and made available sometime today.