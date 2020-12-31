Harbour Bridge boss gifts self ‘sparkling’ $897,000 bracelet

By Rehana Ahamad

IT would appear as though International Men’s Day attracts quite the celebration over at the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation (DHBC); so much so that the General Manager of the agency, Rawlston Adams, did not hesitate to approve the purchase of an $897,000 wristband for himself.

The transaction surrounding this substantially generous gift was one of the more startling findings of an investigation into the operations of the state-owned asphalt plant – a subsidiary of the DHBC. Chairman of the investigative team, Chateram Ramdihal, explained that while the purchase of gifts is not abnormal, it requires approval from the Corporation’s Board of Directors, especially in the case of such an expensive purchase.

“And if there is no board at the time, then it should have been escalated to the subject minister,” Ramdihal said, moments before handing over the findings to Senior Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill. “It is damning,” Edghill posited, upon receipt of the 31-page report.

The minister told reporters that the findings will be shared with the members of the DHBC’s Board of Directors, for further deliberations.

“I can say that based upon this report, I will summon a Special Sitting of the Board of Directors, where the sole subject would be the deliberations of the findings of the report, and the adopting of recommendations or determining specific actions to be taken,” Edghill said.

The minister insisted that the intent of the investigation was not to witch-hunt, but to ensure that taxpayers’ monies are properly expended.

The report indicated that in addition to Adams’ bracelet, “Gifts were also given to all other men within the Corporation, to an approximate value of G$10,000 each, to mark the occasion of International Men’s Day.” The document said that due to the lack of an independent approval system, the purchases can be deemed as misuse of the plant funds for personal gain.

The corporation, and those implicated in the mismanagement of funds were also afforded the opportunity to respond to the findings. In its response to the gift purchases, the DHBC said, “Gifts were given to all men within the organisation. This is the standard practice in the organisation. Please see attached bills and receipts.”

The investigating team recommended that gifts to employees of the corporation be done in accordance with generally accepted principles, and “at arm’s length.

Asked about the consequences, Minister Edghill indicated that “Whoever is culpable, will be dealt with based on the principles of natural justice.”

Questioned specifically about criminal charges being brought against the errant officers, Edghill maintained that “If there are criminal activities, yes!”

“If you do the crime, you have to do the time,” he added.

Meanwhile, Junior Public Works Minister, Deodat Indar, said that while the audit was not forensic in nature, it did capture almost all areas of the asphalt plant.