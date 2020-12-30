US Coast Guard vessel to sail into Guyana

— as part of operation to combat illegal fishing in the South Atlantic

THE U.S. Coast Guard’s new Legend-class national security cutter, USCGC Stone (WMSL 758), in maintaining global maritime security, regional stability with a focus on Illegal, Unregulated, and Unreported (IUU) Fishing in the South Atlantic, will be visiting Guyana’s waters.

Nearly half the world’s population relies on fish for 20 per cent of their animal protein. IUU fishing removes access to this valuable protein source, particularly to the most vulnerable coastal States.

According to US Coast Guard of Homeland Security, the first-sale value of global fish production in 2018 stands at US$401 billion. IUU Fishing results in tens of billions of dollars of lost revenue to legal fishers every year.

The US Coast Guard, has noted in a statement that of the world’s top marine fish stocks, 93 per cent is classified as fully exploited, overexploited or significantly depleted. IUU fishing undermines the sustainable management of these resources, pushing them to the limits of their capacity.

The USCGC Stone service’s first patrol to South America will see the engagement of partners including Guyana, Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, and Portugal.

The vessel on Tuesday departed Pascagoula, Mississippi on its first patrol to the South Atlantic, and will focus on countering illegal, unregulated, and unreported fishing, while strengthening relationships for maritime sovereignty and security throughout the region.

“The brand new Legend-class national security cutter, one of the U.S. Coast Guard’s flagships, will provide a presence, and support national security objectives throughout the Atlantic. This patrol is the cutter’s initial shakedown cruise, following its delivery in November. The cutter also recruited an observer from the Portuguese navy for the operation’s duration. Operation Southern Cross is conducted in conjunction with U.S. Southern Command, charged with managing operations in Central and South America by working collaboratively to ensure the Western Hemisphere is secure, free, and prosperous,” the US Coast Guard of Homeland Security noted.

In September 2020, the Coast Guard released the IUU Fishing Strategic Outlook, which reaffirms their commitment to global maritime security, regional stability, and economic prosperity.

“The U.S. Coast Guard is committed to the protection of living marine resources. IUU fishing threatens the health of fish stocks, and adversely impacts those who follow global norms and national laws. This is a global issue, and IUU is a problem too big for any one nation. Only by working together can we protect livelihoods, ensure ports remain economically productive, and support sustainable fisheries industry. Stone’s patrol demonstrates our commitment to the established rules-based order, while addressing IUU fishing wherever a Coast Guard cutter is deployed,” Vice Admiral Steven Poulin, commander of the U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area said.

Captain Adam Morrison, commanding officer of USCGC Stone (WMSL 758), stated: “I am very proud of the professional men and women I serve alongside. It is no easy feat to assemble a crew and ready a cutter for sea, but this crew has had to perform this difficult task while observing protective measures associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The crew and I look forward to this historic first voyage, as Stone begins a storied career of service to this nation. While balancing training and qualification requirements, Stone’s crew will engage with partner nations in South America in a like-minded pursuit to curb illegal fishing tactics.”

The Legend-class National Security Cutters are the most technologically-advanced ships in the Coast Guard’s fleet. They measure 418 feet (127 meters) long, with a 54-foot beam, and displace 4,500 tonnes with a full load.

They have a top speed of 28 knots, a range of 12,000 miles, an endurance of 60 days, and a crew of around 120.

The ship’s namesake is former U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Elmer “Archie” Fowler Stone. On April 10, 1917, he became the Coast Guard’s first aviator upon graduating from flight training at Pensacola, Florida.

In 1919, Stone was one of two pilots to successfully make a transatlantic flight in a U.S. Navy seaplane, NC-4, which landed in Portugal.