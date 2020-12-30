Three homeless in North Ruimveldt fire

A MAN, his reputed wife and their child are now homeless after fire gutted their two-storey house in North Ruimveldt, Georgetown on Tuesday night.

The fire is believed to have started around 21:00 hrs. An eyewitness claimed that the blaze started in the upper flat of the building after a series of arguments between the man and his reputed wife. “The two of them been arguing and arguing, and then he end up leffing. And we see she deh up deh doing something; next t’ing yuh know, we see a light. So we didn’t take it for anything, but then we see de t’ing raise up more high,” the eyewitness told the Guyana Chronicle.

Persons at the scene of the blaze said they saw the woman running from the house after the fire began to spread throughout the building.

Neighbours and residents in the area promptly entered the house and recovered most of the furniture before severe damage was done. Members of the Guyana Fire Service were summoned to the scene, but by the time they arrived, the fire had already engulfed the building. They managed to put out the blaze, but the damage had already been done.

The suspect was taken into police custody, and investigations into the incident have begun.